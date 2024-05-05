A woman on TikTok showed people that she thought her celebrity look-alike was from the Bridgeton series

The South African lady wanted people to tell her whether they see any resemblance between her and a major Bridgerton character

Online users were eager to share their opinions on the video of the woman side by side with the Bridgerton actress India Ria Amarteifio

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman wanted to confirm whether she looked like a character from Bridgerton. The lady posted a video of herself on TikTok to see if India Ria Amarteifio was her celebrity lookalike.

'Bridgerton' young Queen Charlotte's lookalike in South Africa posted a TikTok video that got Mzansi's attention. Image: Neil Mockford /Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Netizens users were eager to share their opinions about the young woman's looks. The video of the lady with a celebrity lookalike received thousands of likes.

Woman compares herself to Bridgerton character

In a TikTok video, a woman @theycallmegem put every video of herself next to the actress who plays a young Queen Charlotte, India. In the video, she went to people to decide whether they look like.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Queen Charlotte look alike

Many people thought the young lady's resemblance to the young Queen Charlotte was remarkable. Netizens were raving about her looks saying they look the same when she smiles.

Read the comments below:

QueenDee_84 said:

"Queen Charlotte you live in Jozi?! You really look like her."

Kat added:

"Especially when you smile."

Sharon Damons wrote:

"I see it!"

Your Man's Favourite Ex commented:

"Girl! TWINS!"

thecosmeticmirrorbykay gushed:

"Twin where have you been."

Zandrea M was blown away:

"Even the smile."

comment section 101 commented:

"She is the one looking like you."

Minnie trolled over look at 'Queen Charlotte' premiere

Briefly News previously reported that The who's who of the South African entertainment industry stepped out to attend the exclusive premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in Cape Town.

Stars like Baetsana Khumalo, twins Blue and Brown Mbombo, Idols SA judge Thembi Seete, former Miss SA Shudhufhadzi Musida and many more descended to the Mother City dressed to the nines.

As usual, popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela kept peeps in the loop of what was happening at the star-studded event with constant updates on his verified Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News