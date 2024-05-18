Nine fishermen have been rescued as a search and rescue mission continues for 11 others still missing after a fishing trawler sank in deep sea off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard

At least five fishing vessels reached the search area, locating and recovering nine of 20 local fishermen from a life raft

The search for the 11 missing fishermen has intensified while the nine survivors are recovering

Eleven fishermen are still missing after their vessel sank off the Cape Coast. Images: NSIR

CAPE TOWN—Nine fishermen have been rescued, and a search and rescue mission continues for eleven others still missing.

11 fishermen missing

This comes after after a fishing trawler sank in the deep sea off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard. According to NSRI, the nine survivors are not injured. They were brought to the Port of Table Bay aboard a fellow fishing vessel during the night and are in the care of their fishing company.

3 NSRI rescue crafts arrived in the search area and joined fishing vessels in an extensive search operation for the 11 missing fishermen in a three to four-meter sea. The casualty fishing vessel appears to have sunk from unknown causes.

Both life rafts of the casualty fishing vessel have been recovered. Despite an extensive air and sea search, there are still no signs of the 11 missing fishermen, and the search operation is ongoing.

Mzansi send love

The fishing trawler sank 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town. As the search continues, people are sending love and support to the families of those who are missing.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Pieter Williams commented:

"Our thoughts with families of those that are missing and with those that have responded to the emergency.

@Peter Scarr shared:

"That’s terrible was it a rogue wave or hit something underwater."

@Mareza Wild said:

"Thoughts and prayers to all involved."

@Basil Sprague expressed:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the company, crew and their families."

@Andrew Carstens expressed:

"Thoughts are with the family and friends."

