Lasizwe Dambuza and DStv parted ways months after his YouTube series Awkward Dates premiered on Mzansi Magic

There are suggestions that DStv ended their partnership with Lasizwe over financial issues

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some suggesting who should replace Lasizwe on DStv

Mzansi shared its thoughts after Lasizwe was allegedly dumped by DStv. Image: lasizwe

Mzansi erupted with reactions after trailblazing YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza was allegedly dumped DStv months after signing a content deal for his popular Awkward Dates series to air on Mzansi Magic. This makes Dambuza the second content creator out of the eight who partnered with MultiChoice, to leave the broadcaster after Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho was dropped for his nasty comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill.

Lasizwe was upbeat after landing the deal with MultiChoice. The 26-year-old’s YouTube series, Awkward Dates, took over the 9 pm slot on Saturdays, with the first episode premiering in April. Dambuza had plans for the series but things didn’t go as planned for his SAFTA nominated show.

Why did Lasizwe and DStv split?

It is unclear who pulled the plug first between Lasizwe and MultiChoice. According to a report by City Press, one source claims the Awkward Dates host chose to leave citing his mental health. Another source claims MultiChoice decided to end their partnership with Lasizwe after some past guests demanded to be paid. Regardless of who you ask, the matter boils down to money.

On Monday 30 June 2025, City Press took to X and broke the news that Lasizwe and MultiChoice had severed ties. The post was captioned:

“Controversy forces Lasizwe Dambuza and MultiChoice to split and take Awkward Dates off air.”

Mzansi reacts after Lasizwe gets dumped by DStv

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While several social media users celebrated Lasizwe being dumped by DStv, others argued that he would still thrive without the broadcaster. Some suggested who MultiChoice should select to replace him.

Here are some of the reactions.

@calu_za claimed:

“I was about to cancel my subscription after writing a long letter regarding this nonsense of award nonsense on my TV with my hard-earned money.”

@tinhlavu said:

“I love ‘Awkward Dates’ - Brilliant 👏... Lasizwe will continue shining ✨”

@Bright_Afrika argued:

“Lasizwe doesn't need DSTV. He has done pretty well for himself without it. His reputation speaks for himself. He's not just a pretty face; he knows how to hustle gigs. Big up to this young man👌❤️💯”

@na_sibanibani said:

“Thank goodness. DSTV must stop force feeding us this type of lifestyle.”

@TommyH689788 highlighted:

“They were all just too happy to be invited to the table. No idea what was being served.”

South Africans weighed in after Lasizwe was allegedly dumped by DStv. Image: lasizwe

Lasizwe Dambuza responds to Dominic Zaca

Reports suggest that content creator Dominic Zaca was the loudest critic of Lasizwe and asked to be compensated for breach of contract.

Briefly News reported that Lasizwe threw shade at Dominic Zaca during a game of Drink or Tell The Truth with Cyan Boujee.

In his response, the reality TV star threw subtle shade and said he did not know who Zaca was.

