Media personality Minnie Dlamini on Tuesday, 13 May, released a statement to comment on MacG's apology on his YouTube channel

The podcaster apologised to the TV presenter on Podcast and Chill on Monday, 12 May, a week after being summoned to parliament

The former YFM radio personality received mixed reviews on social media from South Africans on social media

Minnie Dlamini responds to MacG Mukwevho's apology. Images: Macgunleashed and Minnie Dlamini

Source: UGC

Actress and sports personality Minnie Dlamini has reacted to broadcaster and DJ, MacG Mukwevho's apology on her social media platform.

The former The Wild actress made headlines when the podcaster made nasty comments about her following her split from her ex-boyfriend Dr Brian Monaisa.

Dlamini revealed in a statement on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 13 May that she received an apology from Podcast and Chill via their attorneys.

The actress adds that she's never made any negative comments about the podcaster in the past.

"All I did was defend the dignity and integrity of a fellow woman in the industry against vile and objectifying remarks about her," writes Dlamini.

[Read entire statement below]

South Africans react to MacG's apology

@mutssy_Salani replied:

"Apology not accepted! He should keep his lame apology to himself."

@DisaRoboro wrote:

"It's good to see MacG taking accountability and apologizing publicly, the comments he made about Minnie were unacceptable, and it's a step in the right direction for him to address it on his platform. Hopefully, this apology leads to a genuine change in how such topics are handled on the show, respect to Minnie for standing her ground, and let's hope this sets a precedent for more responsible discourse."

@yangamessi said:

"Just know his bag was almost affected if he has to apologise someone forced him that’s my take."

@TheGeopol replied:

"“She said some things; I said some things” MacG has a bit of Scotts Maphuma in him."

@IamEriOluwa responded:

"First time hearing MacG say sorry. This is huge and a win for the African community."

@nyambenis said:

"Why is he apologising, what must we do will all the hate and anger we have for him."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"Minnie should go to the podcast and show young women how to defend themselves from bullies. Being the bigger person is not gonna help in this case."

@LisileM replied:

"He didn’t take accountability. He didn’t even apologize to Minnie but to “women he might have offended”.

@Kane_GM9

"We forgive you; we forgive you before you apologized like the way Mandela forgave the boeres without them apologizing."

TV personality Minnie Dlamini responds to podcaster MacG Mukwevho's apology. Images: Minnie Dlamini and Macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Video: MacG reveals WhatsApp group of Mzansi celebs who are plotting his demise

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Limpopo-born podcaster MacG Mukwevho topped Twitter trends on Monday afternoon when he shared a group of South African celebrities that's planning his downfall.

The broadcaster also shocked his fans when he shared on his YouTube channel that Cassper Nyovest is in the WhatsApp group.

Fans of the podcaster and DJ took to social media to react to MacG's revelation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News