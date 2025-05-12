Podcaster MacG has responded to the people who want him cancelled after the backlash he faced

MacG made some distasteful comments about Minnie Dlamini's feminine hygiene, and he was summoned to parliament for his remarks

Unfazed by the drama, MacG said that he wished to get cancelled every week if that meant he would be made "honourable speaker"

Controversial podcaster MacG is not afraid to get cancelled. The star faced immense backlash over his remarks about Minnie Dlamini's feminine hygiene. On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, he and his co-host, Sol Phenduka, laughed and seemed unbothered by the noise.

MacG speaks about cancel culture

In a viral X clip teasing the upcoming episode of Podcast and Chill, fans got a taste of what's to come. The highly anticipated episode came after MacG and Sol Phenduka were summoned to Parliament over their comments about Minnie Dlamini.

Sol Phenduka joked about being summoned to parliament, saying they are now honourable speakers. “You guys better recognise. There are levels to this podcasting thing.”

MacG laughed and said he wished that they could get cancelled frequently. “Dog, I wish I could get cancelled every week!” he exclaimed.

The controversial podcaster further said he does not feel threatened by celebrities because they have not done anything for him.

“I’m not intimidated by these celebrities, screw all of them. They’ve done nothing for me.”

In the episode, MacG further said he would gladly step down as the host of Podcast and Chill if their subscribers asked him to. However, because peeps still love them and their show, "we are rocking!"

The two also discussed Cassper Nyovest and how he ignored Sol Phenduka and went viral for it.

"He trended because of me...because of that video," a cocky Sol Phenduka said.

SA reacts to MacG's comments

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@MasonDoLindor laughed:

"But until then, we're rocking 😂"

@pr7ation praised:

"Honourable MacG ❤️"

@hello_zadd replied:

"Watch and learn. We are not watching your nonsense podcast. You guys are going to lose followers."

@Samz1n_ corrected:

"No Sol, YOU trended because of Cassper, not the other way around 😂"

@kzn_fighter said:

"There's an SABC sport commentator that Solphenduka sounds exactly like him. I wonder what is his name?"

@AbelNkadimeng1 asked:

"Cassper trended more than Sol. When was Sol trending ? For what reason?"

@Achilles1606 said:

"These guys know exactly what they are doing. We will gladly tune in after open chats podcast."

@Mdusubisi shared:

"Finally we’ve been waiting for this. This is the podcast and chill we subscribed for."

@Colin28092809 exclaimed:

"Finally yhoo, imagine! Cassper Nyovest tried to be relevant through Sol Phenduka."

@_iamTeezaKF encouraged:

"Let's rock, chief. Leave these celebrities alone. We are moving forward. That's what they want; to keep them relevant. I wish you didn't talk about it and ignored them."

MacG breaks his silence amid backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG recently broke his silence after the whole Minnie Dlamini drama.

A viral video of the star talking about his podcast and how unfiltered it is went viral on social media.

