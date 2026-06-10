Mama Joy has touched down in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening FIFA World Cup match against the hosts

The veteran supporter's arrival comes after weeks of debate surrounding her exclusion from an official supporter programme

South Africans have reacted strongly online as the famous football fan prepares to back the national team from the stands

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South African superfan Mama Joy Chauke has arrived in Mexico City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing private funding. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

South African football superfan Mama Joy Chauke has arrived in Mexico to support Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after weeks of uncertainty surrounding her travel plans.

The well-known supporter confirmed her arrival in a post on X on 10 June 2026, writing:

"I have landed in Mexico to support Bafana Bafana."

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Her arrival comes one day before South Africa's opening Group A fixture against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June.

Mama Joy's journey to the tournament follows a public dispute over her exclusion from a government-backed supporter initiative linked to the World Cup.

Mama Joy reaches Mexico despite World Cup controversy

Mama Joy's appearance in Mexico comes after she expressed her disappointment at not being selected for a supporter trip organised by Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

Speaking in a Supporters Forum interview published on 4 June 2026, she said she intended to attend the tournament regardless of whether she received official backing.

"What matters is that Mama Joy will be attending the World Cup," she said.

She also questioned why she had been excluded, claiming another supporter linked to the same previous travel expenditure had reportedly been selected.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie previously defended the decision, arguing that limited resources should allow more supporters the opportunity to attend major tournaments.

South Africans react to Mama Joy's arrival

The news of her arrival generated thousands of reactions on social media. Some supporters congratulated her for making the trip despite the obstacles she faced.

"Happy you are there finally," wrote @g_stober.

@PeopleWhoTrade added:

"This is a big milestone in your journey and may you be treated as the legend of the game you are."

Others expressed excitement about seeing her at the tournament, with @MikeyMashila describing her as a "super fan" and praising her dedication to South African football.

Mama Joy arrives in Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after weeks of uncertainty over her travel plans. Image: joychauke5

Source: Twitter

Focus shifts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign

With the travel debate now behind her, Mama Joy's attention appears firmly fixed on supporting Bafana Bafana.

The veteran supporter arrived in Mexico ahead of South Africa's Group A campaign and is expected to attend matches from the stands.

Bafana Bafana begin their World Cup journey against Mexico before facing Czechia and South Korea in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

For many South Africans, Mama Joy's presence at major sporting events has become synonymous with passionate support for the national team. Her arrival ensures one of the country's most recognisable football fans will once again be part of the World Cup atmosphere.

Mama Joy's tribute to football legends

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy Chauke moved South Africans after sharing an AI-generated tribute to late Bafana Bafana legends on 18 May 2026.

The video featured stars including Senzo Meyiwa, Philemon Masinga, Scara Ngobese and John "Shoes" Moshoeu. Many fans praised the tribute, saying it reminded them of the players' lasting impact on South African football.

Source: Briefly News