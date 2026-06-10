Mama Joy Lands in Mexico After World Cup Travel Row to Back Bafana Bafana
- Mama Joy has touched down in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening FIFA World Cup match against the hosts
- The veteran supporter's arrival comes after weeks of debate surrounding her exclusion from an official supporter programme
- South Africans have reacted strongly online as the famous football fan prepares to back the national team from the stands
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South African football superfan Mama Joy Chauke has arrived in Mexico to support Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after weeks of uncertainty surrounding her travel plans.
The well-known supporter confirmed her arrival in a post on X on 10 June 2026, writing:
"I have landed in Mexico to support Bafana Bafana."
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Her arrival comes one day before South Africa's opening Group A fixture against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June.
Mama Joy's journey to the tournament follows a public dispute over her exclusion from a government-backed supporter initiative linked to the World Cup.
Mama Joy reaches Mexico despite World Cup controversy
Mama Joy's appearance in Mexico comes after she expressed her disappointment at not being selected for a supporter trip organised by Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Speaking in a Supporters Forum interview published on 4 June 2026, she said she intended to attend the tournament regardless of whether she received official backing.
"What matters is that Mama Joy will be attending the World Cup," she said.
She also questioned why she had been excluded, claiming another supporter linked to the same previous travel expenditure had reportedly been selected.
Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie previously defended the decision, arguing that limited resources should allow more supporters the opportunity to attend major tournaments.
South Africans react to Mama Joy's arrival
The news of her arrival generated thousands of reactions on social media. Some supporters congratulated her for making the trip despite the obstacles she faced.
"Happy you are there finally," wrote @g_stober.
@PeopleWhoTrade added:
"This is a big milestone in your journey and may you be treated as the legend of the game you are."
Others expressed excitement about seeing her at the tournament, with @MikeyMashila describing her as a "super fan" and praising her dedication to South African football.
Focus shifts to Bafana Bafana's World Cup campaign
With the travel debate now behind her, Mama Joy's attention appears firmly fixed on supporting Bafana Bafana.
The veteran supporter arrived in Mexico ahead of South Africa's Group A campaign and is expected to attend matches from the stands.
Bafana Bafana begin their World Cup journey against Mexico before facing Czechia and South Korea in their remaining group-stage fixtures.
For many South Africans, Mama Joy's presence at major sporting events has become synonymous with passionate support for the national team. Her arrival ensures one of the country's most recognisable football fans will once again be part of the World Cup atmosphere.
Mama Joy's tribute to football legends
Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy Chauke moved South Africans after sharing an AI-generated tribute to late Bafana Bafana legends on 18 May 2026.
The video featured stars including Senzo Meyiwa, Philemon Masinga, Scara Ngobese and John "Shoes" Moshoeu. Many fans praised the tribute, saying it reminded them of the players' lasting impact on South African football.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).