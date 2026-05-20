Mama Joy Chauke honours late Bafana Bafana legends with an emotional AI-generated tribute video that left many South African football supporters reflecting on unforgettable moments from the past

The touching tribute sparked widespread reactions online as fans remembered the impact and legacy of iconic footballers who shaped South African football culture over the years

Debate emerged over the selection of players featured in the tribute, but the emotional video still united many supporters in celebrating the country’s rich football history

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Mama Joy leaves SA football fans in tears with emotional tribute. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

South African superfan Mama Joy Chauke has touched football fans after posting an emotional tribute to several late Bafana Bafana stars and football legends.

On 18 May 2026, Mama Joy shared an AI-generated video tribute on X, featuring legendary football figures standing beside their headstones in a peaceful cemetery. The players appeared wearing football kits from their playing days as the camera moved from one grave to another.

In her emotional post, Mama Joy said:

“We will always remember you continue to rest in peace guys.”

The tribute featured former football stars and personalities, including Senzo Robert Meyiwa, Philemon Masinga, Emmanuel 'Scara' Ngobese, John 'Shoes' Moshoeu and Lesley Manyathela.

Others featured in the clip included Papi Khomane, Mpho Gift Leremi, Patrick 'Ace' Ntsoelengoe and former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Scara Ngobese and Senzo Meyiwa's memories dominate reactions

The tribute quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and reactions from football supporters remembering the impact the players had on South African football.

X user @dave_ramatlo reflected on seeing Scara Ngobese in person, writing:

“Eish Shakes Kungwane still hurts, Scara Ngobese once came to Rosebank College Braamfontein campus, ahhhhh it was my first time seeing guys behaving like women seeing their crush.”

Another user, @MrTrapnlos, spoke about former footballer Gift Leremi, saying:

“Am still hurt by Leremi.”

@KgomoMminatau questioned why the tribute mainly focused on former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates-linked players.

“I bet you there are more players who passed on, why is it only about Chiefs/Pirates players because even Gift was more a Pirates player than Sundowns,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @Sunshine_Zar asked why former striker Lesley Manyathela had not initially appeared prominently in the reactions, posting:

“Where’s Lesley Manyathela?”

Mama Joy's football tribute video sparks emotional reactions

The AI-generated tribute also drew praise from football fans who described the video as touching and respectful.

X user @thedean_za reacted by saying:

“This is beautiful guys.”

Several supporters said the clip reminded them of iconic football moments and the players’ influence on local football culture during their peak years.

The video comes amid growing use of AI-generated content on social media platforms, with creators increasingly using technology to recreate memories of public figures and sporting legends.

While many praised the tribute, some users debated the selection of players included in the clip.

Despite differing opinions, the tribute united many football supporters who used the post to remember some of South Africa’s most celebrated football personalities.

Mama Joy’s tribute became more than just a viral social media moment. For many supporters, it served as a reminder of the lasting legacy left behind by football stars who helped shape South African football history.

Mama Joy’s tribute to football legends has SA emotional. Image: Mamajoy Chauke

Source: Facebook

arose after McKenzie said the government could not justify spending R800 000 (about US$48 000) on overseas trips for a single

Mama Joy and Gayton McKenzie's controversy sparks debate over World Cup funding

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy Chauke sparked debate after claiming a United States journalist asked whether Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie stopped supporting her because she is married to a white man.

The controversy arose after McKenzie said the government could not justify spending R800 000 (about US$48 000) on overseas trips for a single supporter.

Source: Briefly News