Mama Joy claimed a US journalist contacted her with a question linking Gayton McKenzie’s remarks to her marriage

Gayton McKenzie says government can no longer justify spending R800 000 (about US$43 000) on one supporter’s overseas trips

Social media users reacted strongly after Mama Joy shared the alleged conversation on social media

Mama Joy sparked debate after revealing a question from a US journalist following Gayton McKenzie’s comments about her World Cup travel funding. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy Chauke has sparked debate online after revealing a question she allegedly received from a United States journalist following Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s comments about her World Cup travel arrangements.

The veteran supporter shared the claims on social media on Tuesday, 6 May, shortly after McKenzie publicly defended the government’s decision not to sponsor another overseas trip for her ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“I got a call from USA journalist, asking me, if Minister @GaytonMcK leaves me because am married to a white Man?” Mama Joy posted.

“She told me you have been attending all SA teams but now as you are married to a whiteman this why Minister mentioned your man earning Euros and romantic.”

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Below is Mama Joy Chauke's post:

The post quickly attracted attention online, with South Africans debating both the minister’s comments and Mama Joy’s response.

Gayton McKenzie explains why government won’t fund Mama Joy

Speaking during the announcement of winners in the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition in Tshwane on Tuesday, 5 May, McKenzie insisted the matter was not personal.

The minister said previous overseas trips involving Mama Joy had cost the department around R800 000 (about US$43 000), including business class flights and five-star accommodation.

“How can I justify taking Mama Joy on such? I can't,” McKenzie said.

“On the last trip, the department spent R800 000 on business class flights and five-star hotels.”

McKenzie added that the same budget could instead give several South Africans an opportunity to attend the tournament.

“We can send more people on that R800 000 than one person,” he said.

“All these people who will be going have equal rights like Mama Joy.”

According to IOL, McKenzie also said he was pleased when Mama Joy announced she had secured sponsorship through a sportswear brand partnership.

“If Mama Joy doesn't have a ticket and is there, I won't leave her outside because she loves Bafana Bafana,” he added.

Social media users divided over Mama Joy’s comments

Mama Joy’s latest post triggered mixed reactions online, with some social media users defending her passion for South African sport while others argued newer supporters should receive opportunities to travel. Others also questioned whether Mama Joy was telliing the truth about a US journalist calling her.

X user @_DJMosh wrote:

“Im starting to think gore (that) you don’t have Joy, Mama.”

Another user, @voiceless__, commented:

“R800k for 1 person? Nope. Stay here and watch it from the screen like the rest of us!”

User @Mashesha_RSA questioned the claim about the alleged phone call and wrote:

“Tag the journalist that called you.”

Meanwhile, @NgamlaJo suggested the journalist should help fund the trip.

“Tell the journalist to do funds raising so that you and hubby can go to the World Cup. Fully paid trip to the US of A!”

User @Stimela_Mgazi also weighed in on the discussion.

“There are so many other people who have been attending Bafana games at their own expense,” the user wrote.

Others defended Mama Joy’s long-standing support for South African sport, while some supported McKenzie’s argument that more fans should benefit from public funding.

Mama Joy has claimed that she received a question from a US journalist about Minister Gayton McKenzie and her relationship with her husband. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Facebook

Mama Joy has become one of South Africa’s most recognisable supporters.

Her public interactions with McKenzie have frequently generated attention online, often mixing humour with wider debates around sports funding and fan representation.

The alleged question from the US journalist has added fresh attention to the ongoing debate around Mama Joy, Gayton McKenzie and the decision to stop funding her overseas trips.

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Source: Briefly News