CAF Names Controversial AFCON Referee Ndala for Sundowns vs AS FAR Champions League Final
- CAF’s referee appointment has sparked intense reaction just days before the Champions League final in Pretoria
- Veteran journalist Osasu Obayiuwana leads criticism, drawing on years of African football reporting experience
- Questions resurface over AFCON controversy as Sundowns and AS FAR prepare for decisive clash
CAF has named controversial AFCON referee Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo to officiate the Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Morocco's AS FAR. The decision has triggered widespread debate ahead of the May 17 clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
The appointment, confirmed on May 3, 2026, places the DR Congo official at the centre of one of African football’s biggest fixtures. It follows his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations final in January 2026, which ended in controversy after a late penalty decision prompted Senegal to walk off in protest.
CAF referee appointment sparks backlash
Reaction to the decision was swift and vocal, led by respected football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana. Known for his long-standing coverage of African football, Obayiuwana has written for major international outlets including the BBC, The Guardian and The Observer, and previously served on FIFA’s Anti-Racism Task Force.
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Posting on X on May 3, he expressed disbelief at the appointment.
“I am very sure my ears & eyes are not working properly. Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala, dropped from going to the FIFA World Cup, will referee a leg of the CAF Champions League final? No, it can’t be possible,” he wrote.
In a follow-up post, Obayiuwana indicated he had contacted a senior CAF official.
“This is a shame and disgrace to CAF, after his horrible mismanagement of the AFCON final. It is unacceptable,” the unnamed executive committee member was quoted as saying.
AFCON final controversy resurfaces
Ndala Ngambo’s appointment has revived scrutiny of the AFCON final played in January 2026. A late penalty decision in that match led to Senegal abandoning the game, with the result later awarded 3-0 to Morocco.
The incident remains a point of division. Some observers argue the referee was under pressure from higher authorities, while others maintain that ultimate responsibility lies with the match official.
Online reactions reflect that divide. One user said, “Don’t try to blame the ‘small’ person, the decisions made were not his,” while another challenged that view, raising concerns about accountability and standards.
Ndala Ngambo was also dropped from FIFA’s referee list for the 2026 World Cup following the AFCON final controversy.
CAF has not publicly responded to the criticism.
Sundowns vs AS FAR final builds tension
The first leg will be played in Pretoria on May 17, with Mamelodi Sundowns chasing a second continental title after their 2016 triumph. AS FAR are appearing in their first CAF Champions League final.
The build-up has now shifted beyond football. Some supporters have defended the referee’s credentials, while others question the timing and optics of the appointment.
One post read,
“At least consolation for not going to the World Cup. He’s a good referee.”
Another simply stated,
“CAF should have read the room. Not good for the optics.”
With no indication of a change from CAF, attention now turns to the pitch as both teams prepare under an intense spotlight.
Sundowns prize money and CAF Champions League stakes
Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of a massive payday if they lift the CAF Champions League trophy.
The Brazilians have already secured around R38 million (about US$2.1 million), with over US$6 million (about R110 million) and FIFA Club World Cup qualification confirmed for the winner.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).