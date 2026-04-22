Sundowns have already secured a massive R38 million payday simply by reaching the final, with the real fortune awaiting the winner

The champion will walk away with more than R100 million after Caf confirmed a 50% prize money increase for 2025/26

A second Champions League star and a golden ticket to the Fifa Club World Cup are both on the line

Mamelodi Sundowns will pocket over R100 million if they win the CAF Champions League final next month. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the brink of a financial windfall exceeding R100 million if they lift the Caf Champions League trophy next month. The Pretoria giants are already guaranteed approximately R38 million after reaching the final against the Moroccan side ASFAR.

The two-legged final takes place next month. The first leg will be played on 15 May at Loftus Versfeld, with the return leg scheduled for 24 May in Rabat.

Victory would push Mamelodi Sundowns past the R100 million mark and secure them a place in both the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the next FIFA Club World Cup.

The Brazilians are chasing their second continental title after winning the competition in 2016.

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CAF prize money has skyrocketed under Motsepe

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on 9 March 2026 that the 2025/26 Champions League winner will receive US$6 million (approximately R110 million). This represents a 50% increase from the previous season.

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe has overseen a dramatic rise in club prize money since taking office. The winner's cheque has grown from US$2.5 million in 2021 to US$6 million today – a 140% increase.

FIFA Club World Cup qualification at stake for Sundowns against AS FAR

FIFA confirmed on 20 April 2026 that the winner will qualify for both the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the next FIFA Club World Cup. This adds significant commercial value beyond the prize money.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso spoke with respect for their Moroccan opponents, Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (AS FAR), commonly known as FAR Rabat.

Cardoso said,

"AS FAR have put together a formidable team of exceptional players. We're heading into the final with total respect.

"Anyone who believes that the final will be easier than the semi-final will be sorely mistaken."

South African clubs in CAF Champions League finals history

Sundowns previously finished as runners-up in 2001 after losing to Al Ahly of Egypt, and again in 2025 after losing to Pyramids FC, also of Egypt.

Orlando Pirates won the trophy in 1995. Kaizer Chiefs also reached the 2021 final but lost to Al Ahly.

Sundowns now have an opportunity to add a second star to their badge and bank the biggest prize money ever earned by an African club.

Photo by Mamelodi Sundowns after they qualified for the CAF Champions League final. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Cardoso’s plea to Mzansi as Sundowns chase CAF gold

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has appealed to South African football fans following his team’s qualification for a second consecutive CAF Champions League final.

The Portuguese tactician urged the nation to rally behind local clubs in continental competitions, emphasising that success requires collective support

Source: Briefly News