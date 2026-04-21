South Africans are demanding answers after another massive lotto jackpot was linked to the FNB banking app for what feels like the hundredth time

Both the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots were claimed on the same Saturday night after going weeks without a single winner

ITHUBA has insisted the lottery system is fair and transparent but a growing number of South Africans are simply not convinced anymore

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Saturday, 18 April 2026, turned out to be a very good night for two South Africans. One player walked away with R9 945 027.10 from the Lotto Plus 1 draw. Another pocketed a massive R22 308 590.70 from the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

South Africans suspects that the pattern of the winnings suggests that the numbers might be cooked. Images: Xavier Lorenzo and Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Both jackpots had gone unclaimed for several weeks before Saturday finally ended the wait. ITHUBA, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed both wins.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 1, 4, 8, 40, 41 and 57, with a bonus ball of 19. For Lotto Plus 2, the winning numbers were 21, 38, 43, 56, 57 and 58, with a bonus ball of 53. Neither winner had been publicly identified at the time of publishing.

What should have been a straightforward celebration quickly became something else entirely.

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One announcement that set Mzansi on fire

On 20 April 2026, the @sa_lottery X account posted to congratulate the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner. The post confirmed the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking app. That one detail was all Mzansi needed to start asking questions. The frustration from players on other banking platforms was impossible to miss.

Some South Africans felt they had seen this movie before and already knew the ending. Big jackpot announcements kept carrying the same detail about the FNB banking app. Players using other platforms started asking whether the game was even worth playing for them. Some called it a pattern.

One South African went further and tagged the South African Special Investigating Unit to look into how jackpot winners kept coming from the same place.

See the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the announcement

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@alfredmtamzeli commented:

“Why not Capitec? It’s always FNB and Absa . The books are cooked there.”

@Twalakwin asked:

“FNB again? What's next? Absa, Nedbank and Western Cape? We already know the script. 😅”

@Tshilidzi2R noted:

“It is always the FNB app. 🏃🏻‍♂️”

@Sifundo44771017 said:

“Other banks never won any of the jackpots. 👀”

@PholoMakhafola commented:

“@RSASIU, we need you.”

The announcement shared on twitter by @sa_lottery. Image: @sa_lottery

Source: Twitter

More about LOTTO winners

Source: Briefly News