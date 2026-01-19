A Northern Cape pensioner finally shared her story after quietly holding onto a R65 million Lotto ticket hidden under her bed before claiming her prize

Her reaction, filled with prayer, emotion and disbelief, reflected how overwhelming such a win can be when it arrives unexpectedly

Rather than chasing luxury, the winner’s plans focused on a lifelong passion she never had the means to pursue before

From a quick pick habit to a R65 million windfall, this pensioner’s story feels like a reminder that sometimes the biggest wins land in the most humble hands, reshaping not just one life but an entire future.

A pensioner and passionate home gardener has finally broken her silence after winning a life-changing R65 million Lotto jackpot, revealing that she hid the winning ticket under her bed before claiming it. The woman, who won the jackpot from draw number 2607 on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, said the first person she shared the news with was her husband. The winning ticket was bought in Colesberg in the Northern Cape, using a Quick Pick selection, with a R20 wager securing the massive prize. She claimed the winnings through Ithuba, South Africa’s National Lottery operator, saying arriving at their offices helped calm her nerves as the reality slowly set in.

According to IOL News, the winner explained that she usually played both Lotto and PowerBall about twice a week and always relied on Quick Pick, never expecting it to lead to such a moment. When she realised she had won, she said she felt overwhelmed, crying and praying as she tried to process what had happened. While the money came as a shock, she shared that her plans were already rooted in a long-held dream rather than luxury or excess.

From quick picks to lifelong farming dreams

For years, she had dreamed of owning land to farm livestock, something she was never able to pursue due to financial limitations. Working the land has always been close to her heart, and the win now allows her to finally turn that passion into reality. Buying a plot of land for farming is one of the first things she plans to do as she steps into this new chapter.

The simplicity of her routine, her faith-filled reaction, and her practical dreams in a country where millions continue to hope that one ticket could change their circumstances is truly something special. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated her, noting that a jackpot of this size has the power to change not just one life, but generations, while wishing her wisdom, peace and joy as she begins her journey.

