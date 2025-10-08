The South African who won more than R9 million recently claimed her cash prize after taking a chance

Ithuba changed the life of an entrepreneur mom who spent less than R100 and became an overnight millionaire

The recent lotto winner discussed how winning millions changed her life as she shared her future plans

A mother and her daughter celebrated being the lucky winners of the lotto draw on 04 October 2025. National lottery operator Ithuba announced that the winner of R9 million received her winnings.

A mom and businesswoman bagged more than R9M and secured a new life for herself and her daughter. Image: ljubaphoto / Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

The businesswoman has big dreams for her ventures after winning the lottery. She also opened up about some of her personal goals since becoming a millionaire.

South Africa's latest millionaire is a mother who won R9,733,667.60 after placing a R60 wager. She used the Quick Pick selection method on a banking app. The lucky mom received an SMS and visited the Ithuba regional office to claim her prize. She recalled being in disbelief, feeling numb, and she could not wait to tell her daughter about the life-changing win. The doting mom said, telling her daughter the good news was "a moment of pure joy." As a businesswoman, the lottery winner said she plans to grow her business. She is also excited to travel to peaceful destinations around the world.

How to manage large cash amounts

The recent lotto winner's plan to grow her business is a wise move, according to Old Mutual, which recommends investing as much of the money as possible. Coming into large sums of cash can be life-changing but short-lived if handled unwisely. Old Mutual reported that a number of lotto winners fell from grace and lost all their millions, but their stories bear useful lessons.

Budgeting is still important even with large lump sums, as money remaining after investment should still be carefully budgeted. To create a useful budget, calculating how long the money will last for the desired lifestyle will help. It can indicate how much time one has to increase their income and maintain the money, as it will run out.

Lotto winners in the past have still lost it all. Image: Ratchaneeyakorn Suwankhachasit

Source: Getty Images

Lotto winners who lost their fortunes report various reasons, including reckless spending on depreciating assets such as cars and lending money to friends. Old Mutual recommends putting large sums of cash in fixed deposit accounts or mutual funds before spending any. This will ensure that most of the money earns interest but remains unavailable for spontaneous spending. It is recommended to approach professionals for financial advice to avoid undue influence from friends and family.

Source: Briefly News