Former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Daniel Akpeyi believes the mid-season coaching reshuffle had a noticeable impact on the club's performances.

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Chiefs decided to dismiss head coach Nasereddine Nabi just four matches into the 2025/26 season, with assistants Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef stepping in as interim co-coaches.

The transition period proved challenging, as Amakhosi endured a difficult spell that included successive league defeats against Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay. Despite those setbacks, the interim technical team managed to guide the club to a third-place finish, securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup. In doing so, Chiefs also surpassed the 50-point mark in the league for the first time in nearly five seasons.

Although the club later parted ways with the interim coaching staff at the conclusion of the campaign, Akpeyi feels the managerial changes disrupted the squad's rhythm.

"When the season began, there was already significant pressure on the players, especially with several new faces adapting to the environment," Akpeyi said.

"The coaching changes also contributed to some instability within the team. However, once the coaches found the right balance and the players grew in confidence, the squad started to click and produce positive results."

He added: "That improvement was reflected in the team's strong finish to the season, which ultimately saw them climb the standings and secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup."

Source: Briefly News