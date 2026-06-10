A lion that escaped from Mkhuze Falls Private Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been put down after officials failed to dart it safely.

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A picture of a lion at night. Image: Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed on Wednesday that the big cat was euthanised at around 8pm on Tuesday. The lion was tracked to Langwane, inside Mpilo Private Game Reserve, where darting attempts proved unsuccessful.

Residents first spotted the lion over the weekend near the R66 between Nongoma and Pongola. The sightings caused serious concern among locals and motorists travelling through the area. Ezemvelo urged the public not to approach the animal and to report any sightings immediately.

Authorities tracked the lion’s movements before locating it at Langwane. Teams made every effort to bring the animal down safely using darts. Those efforts, however, were not enough to get the job done.

Destruction permit issued

With darting ruled out, officials had no choice but to apply for a destruction permit. The permit was granted, and the lion was put down on Tuesday evening. Ezemvelo confirmed the time as approximately 8pm.

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Briefly News previously reported on the lion’s escape and the search that followed. The news that the animal had been put down did not sit well with many South Africans online. People across Mzansi expressed sadness and frustration about how it all ended.

Many felt the lion deserved a better outcome after escaping from a private reserve. Others questioned whether enough was done before the decision was made. The debate around wildlife management and animal safety in South Africa continues.

See the report below:

More about lions

Briefly News previously reported that the lion on the loose in northern KwaZulu-Natal sent shockwaves through communities near the R66 on Sunday night.

previously reported that the lion on the loose in northern KwaZulu-Natal sent shockwaves through communities near the R66 on Sunday night. A lion was filmed walking unbothered along the R40 between Phalaborwa and Hoedspruit in Limpopo on 25 May 2026.

A group of tourists on a walking safari got the shock of their lives when they came face to face with a lion.

Source: Briefly News