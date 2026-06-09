A lion on the loose in northern KwaZulu-Natal sent shockwaves through communities near the R66 on Sunday night. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed the animal was spotted between Nongoma and Pongola, near the Vryheid turn-off. Wildlife authorities believe it escaped from a nearby private game reserve.

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Wild male lion at night illuminated by flash light on photo safari in South Africa. Image: Jeff R Clow

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According to reports, Ezemvelo spokesperson Ayanda Dube confirmed the sighting was real and credible. The lion is believed to have come from Mkuze Falls Private Game Reserve. Officials were quick to point out that it did not escape from any state-managed protected area.

Communities urged to stay alert

Residents, pedestrians, and motorists using the busy R66 route face a real safety risk. Ezemvelo has urged the public to report any further sightings immediately. Dube said people should contact their nearest police station if they spot the animal.

Wildlife teams are actively monitoring the situation on the ground. The goal is to locate the lion and return it safely to a secure reserve. Authorities have strongly warned people not to approach the animal under any circumstances.

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The incident has renewed concerns about large predators moving beyond reserve boundaries. Rural communities along major transport routes remain especially vulnerable in such cases.

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