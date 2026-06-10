Reality TV star JoJo Robinson and her husband had a close call at Leopard Mountain Safari Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal. A TikTok video she posted on 8 June 2026 showed a cheetah standing right outside their open lodge door. The couple scrambled to close the door as the big cat stood and stared them down.

Screenshots taken from the clip of the encounter. Images: JoJo Robinson

Source: TikTok

The cheetah lingered outside for some time before eventually moving on. JoJo described the lodge as one of the most magical places they had ever visited. The couple spotted all of the Big Five during their stay there.

Not as dangerous as you think

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions after watching the close call unfold. Some were gripped by how slowly the couple moved to shut the door. Others were quick to point out that cheetahs are actually not a real threat to humans.

Wildlife experts confirm that cheetahs are relatively shy animals who avoid human contact, and there has never been a recorded case of a cheetah attacking a human in the wild. Unlike lions or leopards, they tend to favour self-preservation and see attacking a human as a high-risk, low-reward situation.

One commenter joked that they wished they could give the skinny cheetah a snack, only to be reminded that they were the snack. Another pointed out that the cheetah had likely been watching from the bush long before anyone noticed it.

JoJo shared a discount code for 10% off a stay at the lodge, with a portion of bookings going toward the Rhino Orphanage.

Watch the encounter below:

More wild animal encounters

A lion on the loose in northern KwaZulu-Natal sent shockwaves through communities near the R66 on Sunday night.

A group of tourists on a walking safari got the shock of their lives when they came face to face with a lion.

An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted.

Source: Briefly News