Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“They’re Harmless”: Mzansi Reacts As JoJo Robinson & Husband Have Close Call With Cheetah in KZN
People

“They’re Harmless”: Mzansi Reacts As JoJo Robinson & Husband Have Close Call With Cheetah in KZN

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Reality TV star JoJo Robinson and her husband had a close call at Leopard Mountain Safari Lodge in KwaZulu-Natal. A TikTok video she posted on 8 June 2026 showed a cheetah standing right outside their open lodge door. The couple scrambled to close the door as the big cat stood and stared them down.

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

JoJo Robinson
Screenshots taken from the clip of the encounter. Images: JoJo Robinson
Source: TikTok

The cheetah lingered outside for some time before eventually moving on. JoJo described the lodge as one of the most magical places they had ever visited. The couple spotted all of the Big Five during their stay there.

Not as dangerous as you think

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions after watching the close call unfold. Some were gripped by how slowly the couple moved to shut the door. Others were quick to point out that cheetahs are actually not a real threat to humans.

Wildlife experts confirm that cheetahs are relatively shy animals who avoid human contact, and there has never been a recorded case of a cheetah attacking a human in the wild. Unlike lions or leopards, they tend to favour self-preservation and see attacking a human as a high-risk, low-reward situation.

Read also

"This is painful": SA left fuming after armed robbers target church in Cape Town in TikTok video

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

One commenter joked that they wished they could give the skinny cheetah a snack, only to be reminded that they were the snack. Another pointed out that the cheetah had likely been watching from the bush long before anyone noticed it.

JoJo shared a discount code for 10% off a stay at the lodge, with a portion of bookings going toward the Rhino Orphanage.

Watch the encounter below:

More wild animal encounters

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

Tags:
KZN - KwaZulu-NatalTikTokAnimals
Hot:
Nhlamulo Baloyi Sepedi Lets Make a Deal Yakov Smirnoff Kari Hillsman