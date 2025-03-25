Since its revival on CBS in 2009, Let's Make a Deal cast salaries have drawn fan interest, especially for longtime members like Tiffany Coyne and Wayne Brady. As a key figure, Brady credits the show's success to its uniqueness, stating:

I think it’s different than any game show on TV.

Jonathan Mangum, Wayne Brady, Tiffany Coyne and Cat Gray.

Key takeaways

Created by Monty Hall and Stefan Hatos, the game show premiered in 1963 and has awarded millions in prizes over six decades.

and has over six decades. Wayne Brady, hosting since 2009, earns $75,000 per episode , while prize model Tiffany Coyne receives $5,000 per episode .

, while prize model Tiffany Coyne receives . The show's 60th anniversary in January 2024 featured over $600,000 in prizes , including a guaranteed $60,000 cash award .

, including a guaranteed . Jorge Lopez holds the record for the highest cash prize, winning $73,515 in a single game.

Exploring Let's Make a Deal cast salaries

In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, former executive producer Mike Richards, who pitched the 2009 reboot to CBS, discussed the show's success under Wayne Brady:

You’re never sure when you sell a show that it’s going to work. I did think that if we took this classic game show and then shaped it around who I think is probably the best talent in television Wayne Brady, and tailored it to all of his strengths, I thought we would have something that would be a very fun show.

Now one of the most iconic and longest-running American TV game shows, its cast members are well-compensated. Here is a look at their earnings:

Nos. Anchor Salary 1 Wayne Brady $75,000 2 Tiffany Coyne $5,000 3 Jonathan Mangum Undisclosed 4 Cat Gray Undisclosed

1. Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady at Bring Change To Mind's 12th Annual Revels & Revelations Fundraiser in October 2024.

Full name: Wayne Alphonso Brady

Wayne Alphonso Brady Date of birth: June 2, 1972

June 2, 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of March 2025)

: 52 years old (as of March 2025) Profession : Host, comedian, actor, singer

: Host, comedian, actor, singer Salary: $75,000 (per episode)

Since 2009, Wayne Brady has played a central role in the show’s success while building a diverse television career. The Emmy-winning host earns $75,000 per episode.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Brady's net worth is $12 million. And in addition to hosting Let's Make a Deal, he has been a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, led Don't Forget the Lyrics! on Fox, and hosted The Wayne Brady Show.

2. Tiffany Coyne

Tiffany Coyne.

Full name: Tiffany Adams Coyne

Tiffany Adams Coyne Date of birth: May 6, 1982

May 6, 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of March 2025)

: 42 years old (as of March 2025) Profession : Model, dancer

: Model, dancer Salary: $5,000 (per episode)

Best known as the prize model for Let's Make a Deal, she reportedly makes $5,000 per episode. Tiffany Coyne's net worth per Celebrity Net Worth is approximately $2 million, reflecting her success on the show and beyond.

Before joining the cast, she performed with the Utah Jazz’s America First Jazz Dancers and starred in Las Vegas productions like The Sirens of TI and Jubilee!

She has also been featured on The Bold and the Beautiful, worked as a stand-in model for The Price is Right, and guest appeared on Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2023.

3. Jonathan Mangum

Jonathan Mangum at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Jonathan Mangum

: Jonathan Mangum Date of birth: January 16, 1971

January 16, 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2025)

: 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States

Charleston, South Carolina, United States Profession: Comedian, actor, announcer, producer

As the show's announcer, Jonathan brings humour and energy to every episode. While Jonathan Mangum's salary remains undisclosed, his estimated net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As listed on his IMDb profile, his television career spans multiple projects. He has had notable roles in The Wayne Brady Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show, Fast and Loose, Trust Us with Your Life, and The Price Is Right.

4. Cat Gray

Cat Gray.

Full name: Cat Gray

Cat Gray Date of birth: May 6

May 6 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Musician, composer

As the keyboardist for Let's Make a Deal, Gray's musical talent enhances the show’s energy. Cat Gray's net worth and salary are not public knowledge. CBS reported that his career extends beyond television.

Over the years, he has worked with iconic singers such as Maurice White, Stevie Nicks, Sheila E., and James Brown. His music has also been featured on The Insider, Entertainment Tonight, The Rachael Ray Show, The Doctors, Dr. Phil, and The Wayne Brady Show.

Frequently asked questions

How much does Jonathan make on Let's Make a Deal ? His earnings on the show are undisclosed, with no official reports confirming his salary.

His earnings on the show are undisclosed, with no official reports confirming his salary. How much does Tiffany make on Let's Make a Deal per year? Tiffany Coyne's salary is $5,000 per episode , totalling around $1.2 million annually for her role on the game show.

Tiffany Coyne's salary is , totalling around for her role on the game show. How much does Cat Gray make on Let's Make a Deal ? His salary remains unconfirmed, as no verified sources have disclosed his earnings.

His salary remains unconfirmed, as no verified sources have disclosed his earnings. How much does Wayne Brady make on Let's Make a Deal ? Sportskeeda noted that the made $1.7 million yearly, making him one of the highest-paid hosts on daytime television.

Sportskeeda noted that the made $1.7 million yearly, making him one of the highest-paid hosts on daytime television. What is Wayne's salary on Let's Make a Deal ? The Emmy-winning host earns $75,000 per episode .

The Emmy-winning host earns . Why did Tiffany leave Let's Make a Deal ? She went on maternity leave shortly after the fifth season started and Danielle Demski stepped in.

She went on maternity leave shortly after the fifth season started and Danielle Demski stepped in. What happens when you win on Let's Make a Deal? Winners get cash prizes or merchandise with genuine value, including home appliances and trips.

Let's Make a Deal cast salaries reflect the show's lasting success. Wayne Brady earns $75,000 per episode, while Tiffany Coyne makes $5,000 with major payouts and prizes.

