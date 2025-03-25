Let's Make a Deal cast salaries: How much do Tiffany Coyne, Wayne Brady and co-stars make?
Since its revival on CBS in 2009, Let's Make a Deal cast salaries have drawn fan interest, especially for longtime members like Tiffany Coyne and Wayne Brady. As a key figure, Brady credits the show's success to its uniqueness, stating:
I think it’s different than any game show on TV.
- Created by Monty Hall and Stefan Hatos, the game show premiered in 1963 and has awarded millions in prizes over six decades.
- Wayne Brady, hosting since 2009, earns $75,000 per episode, while prize model Tiffany Coyne receives $5,000 per episode.
- The show's 60th anniversary in January 2024 featured over $600,000 in prizes, including a guaranteed $60,000 cash award.
- Jorge Lopez holds the record for the highest cash prize, winning $73,515 in a single game.
Exploring Let's Make a Deal cast salaries
In a 2015 interview with the New York Post, former executive producer Mike Richards, who pitched the 2009 reboot to CBS, discussed the show's success under Wayne Brady:
You’re never sure when you sell a show that it’s going to work. I did think that if we took this classic game show and then shaped it around who I think is probably the best talent in television Wayne Brady, and tailored it to all of his strengths, I thought we would have something that would be a very fun show.
Now one of the most iconic and longest-running American TV game shows, its cast members are well-compensated. Here is a look at their earnings:
|Nos.
|Anchor
|Salary
|1
|Wayne Brady
|$75,000
|2
|Tiffany Coyne
|$5,000
|3
|Jonathan Mangum
|Undisclosed
|4
|Cat Gray
|Undisclosed
1. Wayne Brady
- Full name: Wayne Alphonso Brady
- Date of birth: June 2, 1972
- Age: 52 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Host, comedian, actor, singer
- Salary: $75,000 (per episode)
Since 2009, Wayne Brady has played a central role in the show’s success while building a diverse television career. The Emmy-winning host earns $75,000 per episode.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Brady's net worth is $12 million. And in addition to hosting Let's Make a Deal, he has been a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, led Don't Forget the Lyrics! on Fox, and hosted The Wayne Brady Show.
2. Tiffany Coyne
- Full name: Tiffany Adams Coyne
- Date of birth: May 6, 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of March 2025)
- Profession: Model, dancer
- Salary: $5,000 (per episode)
Best known as the prize model for Let's Make a Deal, she reportedly makes $5,000 per episode. Tiffany Coyne's net worth per Celebrity Net Worth is approximately $2 million, reflecting her success on the show and beyond.
Before joining the cast, she performed with the Utah Jazz’s America First Jazz Dancers and starred in Las Vegas productions like The Sirens of TI and Jubilee!
She has also been featured on The Bold and the Beautiful, worked as a stand-in model for The Price is Right, and guest appeared on Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2023.
3. Jonathan Mangum
- Full name: Jonathan Mangum
- Date of birth: January 16, 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States
- Profession: Comedian, actor, announcer, producer
As the show's announcer, Jonathan brings humour and energy to every episode. While Jonathan Mangum's salary remains undisclosed, his estimated net worth is $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
As listed on his IMDb profile, his television career spans multiple projects. He has had notable roles in The Wayne Brady Show, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Drew Carey Show, Fast and Loose, Trust Us with Your Life, and The Price Is Right.
4. Cat Gray
- Full name: Cat Gray
- Date of birth: May 6
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Musician, composer
As the keyboardist for Let's Make a Deal, Gray's musical talent enhances the show’s energy. Cat Gray's net worth and salary are not public knowledge. CBS reported that his career extends beyond television.
Over the years, he has worked with iconic singers such as Maurice White, Stevie Nicks, Sheila E., and James Brown. His music has also been featured on The Insider, Entertainment Tonight, The Rachael Ray Show, The Doctors, Dr. Phil, and The Wayne Brady Show.
Frequently asked questions
- How much does Jonathan make on Let's Make a Deal? His earnings on the show are undisclosed, with no official reports confirming his salary.
- How much does Tiffany make on Let's Make a Deal per year? Tiffany Coyne's salary is $5,000 per episode, totalling around $1.2 million annually for her role on the game show.
- How much does Cat Gray make on Let's Make a Deal? His salary remains unconfirmed, as no verified sources have disclosed his earnings.
- How much does Wayne Brady make on Let's Make a Deal? Sportskeeda noted that the made $1.7 million yearly, making him one of the highest-paid hosts on daytime television.
- What is Wayne's salary on Let's Make a Deal? The Emmy-winning host earns $75,000 per episode.
- Why did Tiffany leave Let's Make a Deal? She went on maternity leave shortly after the fifth season started and Danielle Demski stepped in.
- What happens when you win on Let's Make a Deal? Winners get cash prizes or merchandise with genuine value, including home appliances and trips.
Let's Make a Deal cast salaries reflect the show's lasting success. Wayne Brady earns $75,000 per episode, while Tiffany Coyne makes $5,000 with major payouts and prizes.
