Top 20 most iconic 70s singers and their greatest hits

The 1970s was a golden era of music, during which many artists created timeless hits that have continued to be famous for generations. However, some singers from this era have since influenced much of modern pop culture and today’s most popular artists. Discover some of the most iconic 70s singers and their greatest hits.

David Bowie (L), Elton John (C) and Diana Ross (R) are some of the iconic 70s singers.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In creating this list of the most iconic 70s singers, we have considered various factors such as the singers' album sales, chart-topping hits, awards, fan base and popularity, and critical acclaim and reviews.

Most iconic 70s singers

The 1970s was an exciting decade for music, filled with talented singers and unforgettable songs. Many of these artists created music that is still popular today. Here is a list of some of the most famous singers from the 1970s and their greatest hits that captured the hearts of millions.

Name Date of birth Elton John 25 March 1947 David Bowie 8 January 1947 Stevie Wonder 13 May 1950 Marvin Gaye 2 April 1939 John Denver 31 December 1943 Diana Ross 26 March 1944 Donna Summer 31 December 1948 James Brown 3 May 1933 Bob Marley 6 February 1945 Dolly Parton 19 January 1946 Al Green 13 April 1946 Michael Jackson 29 August 1958 Billy Joel 9 May 1949 Freddie Mercury 5 September 1946 Rod Stewart 10 January 1945 Elvis Presley 8 January 1935 Olivia Newton-John 26 September 1948 Paul McCartney 18 June 1942 Barry White 12 September 1944 Carole King 9 February 1942

20. Carole King

Carole King at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 30 October 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Full name : Carole King Klein

: Carole King Klein Date of birth : 9 February 1942

: 9 February 1942 Age : 82 years old (as of 2024)

: 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Carole King is one of the most successful songwriters in American history. She rose to stardom in the 1970s with her album Tapestry, which included classics such as It's Too Late, I Feel the Earth Move, and You've Got a Friend.

19. Barry White

Barry White at Shoreline Amphitheatre on 8 October 1995 in Mountain View, California.

Full name : Barry Eugene White

: Barry Eugene White Date of birth : 12 September 1944

: 12 September 1944 Date of death : 4 July 2003

: 4 July 2003 Age at the time of death : 58

: 58 Place of birth: Galveston, Texas, United States

Barry White was one of the best black singers in the 70s. He recorded 20 studio albums during his career. His most tremendous success came in the 1970s as a solo singer with numerous hit songs such as Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe and You're the First, the Last, My Everything.

18. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on 15 October 2016 in Indio, California.

Full nam e: Sir James Paul McCartney

e: Sir James Paul McCartney Date of birth : 18 June 1942

: 18 June 1942 Age : 82 years old (as of 2024)

: 82 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Walton, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Paul McCartney is an English singer, songwriter and musician who gained widespread recognition as a member of The Beatles. His iconic songs include Maybe I'm Amazed, Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, and Silly Love Songs.

On 18 June 2019, during an interview with Guitar.com, Paul, who is one of the richest singers in the world, spoke about his passion for creating music, famously saying:

One of my biggest thrills...is sitting down with a guitar or a piano and just out of nowhere, trying to make a song happen

17. Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on 27 January 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Dame Olivia Newton-John

: Dame Olivia Newton-John Date of birth : 26 September 1948

: 26 September 1948 Date of death: 8 August 2022

8 August 2022 Age at the time of death : 73

: 73 Place of birth: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Olivia Newton-John was an English-Australian singer, actress, and activist best known for her pop and country music career. As one of the female singers of the 70s, she released numerous notable hits, including Physical, Hopelessly Devoted to You, and Magic.

16. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley during the Elvis comeback TV special on 27 June 1968.

Full name : Elvis Aaron Presley

: Elvis Aaron Presley Date of birth : 8 January 1935

: 8 January 1935 Date of death : 16 August 1977

: 16 August 1977 Age at the time of death : 42

: 42 Place of birth: Tupelo, Mississippi, United States

One of the most famous 70s singers is Elvis Presley. He is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Known as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis released 24 studio albums alongside popular songs such as Heartbreak Hotel, Jailhouse Rock, and Suspicious Minds.

15. Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart at The Prince's Trust Invest in Futures Gala Dinner at The Peninsula Hotel on 29 February 2024 in London, England.

Full name : Sir Roderick David Stewart

: Sir Roderick David Stewart Date of birth : 10 January 1945

: 10 January 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of 2024)

: 79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Highgate, London, United Kingdom

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling and richest rockstars of all time. Known for his distinctive raspy voice, he began his career in 1962 and gained prominence with songs such as Maggie May and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? He is also known for his successful albums Every Picture Tells a Story (1971) and Never a Dull Moment (1972).

On 11 May 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rod described his ongoing passion for music. He said:

It's part of who I am. In fact, it is who I am. This is what the good lord put me on this earth to do, nothing else.

14. Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury of Queen at Groenoordhal, Leiden, 25 April 1982.

Full name : Freddie Mercury

: Freddie Mercury Date of birth : 5 September 1946

: 5 September 1946 Date of death : 24 November 1991

: 24 November 1991 Age at the time of death : 45

: 45 Place of birth: Stone Town, Tanzania

Freddie Mercury came into the spotlight as the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen. Considered among the greatest rock stars in history, Freddie Mercury recorded and released numerous albums and hit songs, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, and Somebody to Love.

13. Billy Joel

Billy Joel at Tokyo Dome on 24 January 2024 in Tokyo, Japan.

Full name : William Martin Joel

: William Martin Joel Date of birth : 9 May 1949

: 9 May 1949 Age : 75 years old (as of 2024)

: 75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Billy Joel has been a solo artist since the 1970s. Throughout his career, he has released thirteen studio albums, including Cold Spring Harbor (1971), Piano Man (1973), and Turnstiles (1976). Billy Joel's notable songs include Uptown Girl, Just the Way You Are, and New York State of Mind.

12. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1986.

Full name : Michael Joseph Jackson

: Michael Joseph Jackson Date of birth : 29 August 1958

: 29 August 1958 Date of death : 25 June 2009

: 25 June 2009 Age at the time of death : 50

: 50 Place of birth: Gary, Indiana, United States

Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop", began his solo career in 1971, recording multiple successful singles. He became a global solo star with his 1979 album Off the Wall. He is also recognised for his iconic music videos for Beat It, Billie Jean, and Thriller.

11. Al Green

Al Green performs at the 2010 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on 15 August 2010 in San Francisco, California.

Full name : Albert Leornes Greene

: Albert Leornes Greene Date of birth: 13 April 1946

13 April 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Forrest City, Arkansas, United States

Al Green is widely recognised for recording notable songs in the early 1970s, such as Take Me to the River, Tired of Being Alone, Love and Happiness, and Let's Stay Together. With a career spanning almost 60 decades, he has won 11 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

10. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton at We Are Family Foundation honours Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on 5 November 2019 in New York City.

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth : 19 January 1946

: 19 January 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Having been in the music industry since 1955, Dolly Parton has released 50 albums, including The Fairest of Them All (1970), Touch Your Woman (1972) and Bubbling Over (1973). Her 1974 album, Jolene, achieved critical acclaim and turned her into an international sensation with hits such as Jolene and I Will Always Love You.

9. Bob Marley

Bob Marley performs onstage in New York in October 1979.

Full name: Robert Nesta Marley

Robert Nesta Marley Date of birth : 6 February 1945

: 6 February 1945 Date of death : 11 May 1981

: 11 May 1981 Age at the time of death : 36

: 36 Place of birth: Nine Mile, Jamaica

Bob Marley is regarded as one of the pioneers of reggae. He was most active in the 1970s, releasing ten studio albums that produced numerous international hits, such as Is This Love, Stir It Up and No Woman, No Cry. In 1984, Bob Marley released an album titled Legend and it remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

8. James Brown

James Brown at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia 2005.

Full name : James Joseph Brown

: James Joseph Brown Date of birth : 3 May 1933

: 3 May 1933 Date of death : 25 December 2006

: 25 December 2006 Age at the time of death : 73

: 73 Place of birth: Barnwell, South Carolina, USA

James Brown, also known as the Godfather of Soul, began his career in the 1950s and became famous in the '60s and '70s with songs such as I Got You (I Feel Good), Papa's Got a Brand New Bag and Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine. With a career spanning over 50 years, James recorded 59 studio albums.

7. Donna Summer

Donna Summer at the Royal Albert Hall in London in March 1996.

Full name : Donna Adrian Gaines

: Donna Adrian Gaines Date of birth : 31 December 1948

: 31 December 1948 Date of death : 17 May 2012

: 17 May 2012 Age at the time of death : 63

: 63 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Donna Summer gained prominence during the disco era of the 1970s and became known as the "Queen of Disco". She released several hit songs, including Hot Stuff, Last Dance, and Bad Girls and recorded seventeen albums. Summer succumbed to lung cancer on 17 May 2012.

6. Diana Ross

Diana Ross during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert "Keep the Promise" of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on 29 November 2019 in Dallas, Texas.

Full name : Diana Ross

: Diana Ross Date of birth : 26 March 1944

: 26 March 1944 Age : 80 years old (as of 20224)

: 80 years old (as of 20224) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Diana Ross is a female singer from the 1970s. She is widely known as the "Queen of Motown Records." She first became known as the lead singer of The Supremes and began her solo career in the 1970s, releasing popular songs such as Endless Love, Ain't No Mountain High Enough and I'm Coming Out.

5. John Denver

John Denver during a rally in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, at the United States Capitol, Washington DC, on 22 April 1990.

Full name : Henry John Deutschendorf Jr

: Henry John Deutschendorf Jr Date of birth : 31 December 1943

: 31 December 1943 Date of death : 12 October 1997

: 12 October 1997 Age at the time of death : 53

: 53 Place of birth: Roswell, New Mexico, United States

John Dever was one of the most popular acoustic artists of the 1970s and one of the bestselling artists of that decade. During his over three-decade career, Denver released around 300 songs and 26 albums. His notable songs include Take Me Home, Country Roads, Annie's Song, and Rocky Mountain High.

4. Marvin Gaye

Singer Marvin Gaye at Grammy Award 1983.

Full name : Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr

: Marvin Pentz Gaye Jr Date of birth : 2 April 1939

: 2 April 1939 Date of death : 1 April 1984

: 1 April 1984 Age at the time of death : 44

: 44 Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Marvin Gaye began his music career in the 1960s with Motown Records and became famous in the '70s with hits like What's Going On, Let's Get It On, and Sexual Healing. He released numerous albums, including What's Going On (1971) and Let's Get It On (1973).

3. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder at a special event for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 10 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Full name : Stevland Hardaway Morris

: Stevland Hardaway Morris Date of birth : 13 May 1950

: 13 May 1950 Age : 74 years old (as of 2024)

: 74 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States

Stevie Wonder is without a doubt, one of the most famous 70s music artists. The blind piano player became famous with hits such as Superstition, I Just Called To Say I Love You, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours. Stevie's music blends soul, R&B, and pop, and he is known for playing multiple instruments.

2. David Bowie

Musician David Bowie at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street on 5 June 2007 in New York City.

Full name : David Robert Jones

: David Robert Jones Date of birth : 8 January 1947

: 8 January 1947 Date of death : 10 January 2016

: 10 January 2016 Age at the time of death : 69 years

: 69 years Place of birth: Brixton, London, United Kingdom

David Bowie is one of the most famous solo male singers of the 70s. He started his career in the 1960s and became famous for his hit songs including Space Oddity, Changes, and Heroes. David released many successful albums and is considered among the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

1. Elton John

Elton John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, broadcast live on FOX on 27 May 2021.

Full name : Sir Elton Hercules John

: Sir Elton Hercules John Date of birth : 25 March 1947

: 25 March 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pinner, United Kingdom

Elton John is one of the most iconic 70s singers known for his powerful voice and unique musical style, which blends rock, pop, and classical influences. He has released over 30 albums and is celebrated for numerous hit songs, including Your Song, Rocket Man, and Candle in the Wind.

FAQs

The 1970s was an unforgettable decade for music, filled with iconic singers and songs that continue to inspire and entertain people today. Most iconic 70s singers such as Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye created timeless hits that defined the sounds of rock, soul, disco, and pop.

