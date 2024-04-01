Dolly Parton's plastic surgery: What she’s had done and why

Dolly Parton is an American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. She is best known for the hits Jolene and 9 to 5. Over the years, fans have been fascinated by the Parton’s seemingly ageless beauty and stunning looks. This has sparked rumours and speculation, and many are curious whether the star went under the knife to enhance her physical features. Here is everything you need to know about Dolly Parton's plastic surgery.

Dolly Parton performing for an audience (L). The singer at the Academy of Country Music Awards (R).

Dolly's appearance has significantly changed throughout her career. Her noticeable hourglass figure, complexion and full lips are a testament to the magic of plastic surgery. This article reveals fascinating details about Dolly Parton’s body transformation. Get a closer look at how the country legend has stayed young at 78!

Dolly Parton's profile summary

Full name Dolly Rebecca Parton Nickname Dolly Date of birth 19 January 1946 Age 78 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Sevier County High School Height 4’11’ (150 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Body measurements in inches 41-25-38 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Carl Dean Parents Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr. Siblings 11 Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist Years active 1956-present Net worth $650 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton (aged 78 as of 2024) was born on 19 January 1946 in Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA. The singer’s late parents, Avie Lee Caroline and Robert Lee Parton Sr. raised her alongside her 11 siblings.

Dolly Parton at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky

Robert worked as a sharecropper and construction worker to fend for his large family. Regarding her education, Parton attended Sevier County High School, where she graduated in 1964.

Everything to know about Dolly Parton's plastic surgery

Although some celebrities opt to remain tight-lipped about the cosmetic procedures they have undergone to stay red-carpet-ready, Dolly has always been open about the work that goes into making her a show-stopper.

In an interview with Saga Exceptional, the star revealed her willingness to undergo surgery to enhance her features.

If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I will tuck it or pluck it.

In another interview on The Howard Stern Show, Rebecca disclosed that even though she dabbles in Botox and fillers, she has it done carefully:

I try to do just little bits at a time. I do not like really big stuff. Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.

Dolly Parton in a white outfit (L). The actress at the Microsoft Theatre (R).

She also narrated how these surgeries scare her, but she has the best medical care.

You have to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know; anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good. It is always a risk, and every time I go in for anything, I think, Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.

In a 2019 interview with CBS News, the actress addressed rumours about her appearance.

It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I am totally real. My look is based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I am not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything.

What plastic surgery has Dolly Parton had?

The country singer has undergone several cosmetic surgeries throughout her career. Here is a glimpse of Dolly Parton before plastic surgery and the procedures she has purportedly undergone:

Breast implants

Per Vera Clinic, the star underwent breast augmentation surgery in the 1980s. She has shared that getting the implants was crucial in attaining an hourglass figure and increasing her self-confidence.

A portrait of Dolly Parton at the Holiday Inn (L). The songwriter at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (R).

Lip fillers

Dolly Parton’s lips were enhanced a pretty long time ago. This gave her a plump look that complements her face shape.

Dolly Parton’s facelift

In her mid-60s, Rebecca underwent a facelift to reduce wrinkles and achieve a youthful appearance. She often says that this procedure gave her a brand-new neck.

Botox injections

The I Will Always Love You star has been open about Botox being a staple in her beauty regimen. These injections are commonly used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by temporarily paralyzing facial muscles.

Nose job

Another surgery the blonde actress has had is a nose job. At the onset of her career, Parton had a more pronounced nose, but in the late 80s, she underwent rhinoplasty to make it smaller and more symmetrical. Although the change was subtle, it was noticeable.

Dolly Parton’s hand surgery

Have you ever wondered why the talented singer always wears sleeves and fingerless gloves? While she has never publicly disclosed the reason behind this, here are a few theories on why she always has them on.

She may have undergone a corrective hand surgery

She may wear gloves to cover scars and tattoos

She may wear them to hide certain features

Dolly Parton posing for her birthday portrait (L). The businessman during the Today show (R).

Has Dolly Parton had plastic surgery complications?

In her interview with Saga Exceptional, the 9 to 5 star revealed that she has experienced some downsides regarding her surgeries.

Every now and then, you will get a hematoma, or sometimes, with fillers and Botox, you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again. It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it is a month.

A hematoma is a type of bruise caused by the accumulation of blood outside blood vessels. It is not only swollen but also sensitive to touch.

While Dolly Parton’s plastic surgery has attracted positive and negative reactions from her fans, it ultimately comes down to personal choice and autonomy over one’s body. Her candidness about getting work done on her body mirrors her vibrant personality and ability to prioritize her happiness over societal standards and perspectives.

