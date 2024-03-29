Jim Jefferies’ wife: Meet Tasie Lawrence, the actress and singer

Tasie Lawrence is a British singer, songwriter and actress best known for starring in Shoot Me Nicely, House of Anubis and Good Kids. In addition, she is a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Jim Jefferies’ wife. A renowned comedian, actor and writer, Jim gained notoriety for hosting The Jim Jefferies Show on Comedy Central. The couple married in 2000 and share a son.

Lawrence’s marriage to Jefferies has constantly put her on the frontline of the paparazzi frenzy. She has been in the film industry since 2011 and boasts approximately 17 acting credits.

In 2016, she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Shoot Me Nicely. As a musician, Tasie has worked with artists such as Brad Kavanagh and Alex Sawyer. This article reveals exciting details about the star’s personal and professional life.

Tasie Lawrence’s profile summary and bio

Full name Anastasia Katya Breezy Dhanraj Famous as Tasie Lawrence Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1990 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Brighton, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Academy of Contemporary Music Height 5’2’’ (157 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 33-25-34 in (84-64-86 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jim Jefferies Children 1 Parents Rebecca Sinnatt and Derek Dhanraj Siblings Tasha Dhanraj Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Net worth $3 million-$6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Jim Jefferies’ wife?

Tasie Lawrence (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 22 December 1990 in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. The singer’s parents, Rebecca Sinnatt and Derek Dhanraj, raised her alongside her younger sister, Tasha Dhanraj. Katya is of English and Guyanese descent.

Regarding her education, Lawrence attended the Academy of Contemporary Music, earning a bachelor’s degree in Music.

Tasie Lawrence’s height

The on-screen star stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-25-34 inches (84-64-86 cm). Additionally, Tasie features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

What does Tasie Lawrence do for a living?

Lawrence made her showbiz debut through music. She was reportedly part of a girl trio, Woo Woos, popularly known for their dark pop tunes. Some of the songs Katya has been featured in include Relapse, Two Weeks, and We Shall Overcome.

Her big break came when she landed a role in the Nickelodeon series House of Anubis in 2011. Below is a list of Tasie Lawrence’s movies and TV shows:

The Tower (2011)

(2011) Hieroglyph (2014)

(2014) Everything Before Us (2015)

(2015) Tomato Soup (2015)

(2015) Criminal Minds (2015)

(2015) Brothers in Atlanta (2016)

(2016) BearGirl (2017)

(2017) Public Disturbance (2018)

(2018) The Resident (2018)

(2018) Sherman’s Showcase (2019)

(2019) First Wives Club (2019)

(2019) DOMINO: Battle of the Bones (2021)

(2021) Grounded (2022)

(2022) Captive (2023)

What is Tasie Lawrence’s net worth?

Fashionuer estimates Anastasia’s net worth to be between $3 million and $6 million at the time of writing.

While most of the star's wealth stems from her acting career, she also makes significant money from her music.

Tasie Lawrence’s profiles

The Brighton native is active on social media. She has 64.3k followers on Instagram and 47.3k Twitter followers as of 21 March 2024.

Who is Jim Jefferies?

With a career spanning over a decade, Jim has starred in several films and television shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

TV show Year The Last Chancers 2004 Comedy Cuts 2007 Jim Jefferies: Contraband 2008 Legit 2013-14 The Librarians 2014 Me and My Mates vs the Zombie Apocalypse 2014 Bad Judge 2014 Not Safe with Nikki Glaser 2016 Punching Henry 2016 Killing Hasselholf 2017 History of Swear Words 2021 Extinct 2021 The 1% Club 2023

How old is Jim Jefferies?

Jim Jefferies (aged 47 as of 2024) was born in February 1977 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. His father was a cabinet maker and maintenance worker, while his mother was a substitute teacher.

Jefferies has two older brothers, Daniel, an inspector in the New South Wales Police Force’s Public Order and Riot Squad, and Scott, an investment banker.

Although the comedian enrolled at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts to study musical theatre and classical music, he dropped out several months before graduating.

How did Jim Jefferies and Tasie Lawrence meet?

The couple allegedly met through a mutual friend in 2019. They exchanged nuptials in a colourful wedding in September 2020. The Hollywood stars welcomed their first child, Charlie Jefferies, in 2021.

However, the comedian has another son, Hank, who was born from his previous relationship with actress Kate Luyben.

During his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he shares fascinating details about Hank and his relationship with his ex-wife.

Everyone gets along. We holiday together and everything.

How much is Jim Jefferies’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jefferies’ net worth is $12 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Jim Jefferies’ wife, Tasie Lawrence, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the film industry. She is also a budding musician and has been featured in a few songs. Despite the age difference between her and Jim, the couple seem happy and in love.

