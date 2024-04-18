Lee Min Ho's girlfriend timeline: A look at the K-pop idol's relationships

Lee Min Ho is a renowned South Korean actor, singer, and model. He has appeared in major K-drama projects like Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, Pachinko, Bounty Hunters, and The Legend of the Blue Sea. This article highlights all you need to know about Lee Min Ho's girlfriend and dating history.

Actor Lee Min Ho at the FENDI 'Palazzo Fendi Seoul' flagship boutique at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

Lee Min Ho is popular in the K-drama fandom due to his captivating onscreen performances and his undeniable charm off the screen. As a public figure, his relationships have garnered as much attention as his acting.

Lee Min Ho's profile summary

Birth name Lee Min Ho Family name Lee Korean name 이민호 Date of birth June 22, 1987 Age 36 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Heukseok-do-ng, Do-ngjak District, Seoul, South Korea Nationality South Korean Religion Buddhism Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.87 m) Weight Approx. 73 kg (156 lbs) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Siblings MYM Entertainment CEO Yun-jeong (elder sister) Education Konkuk University's College of Art and Design (Film Arts) Kookmin University Graduate School (master's degree in film) Profession Actor, singer, model Years active 2002 to date Agency MYM Entertainment Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook

Who is Lee Min Ho's girlfriend?

The K-drama star has not been linked to anyone in early 2024. The actor's love life off the screen is shrouded in mystery as he likes to keep his personal life private unless his agency chooses to disclose certain details.

Top 5 facts about actor Lee Min Ho. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain on Getty Images (modified by author)

Lee Min Ho's dating history

The South Korean star has been linked to several A-listers from the K-drama fandom. Here is a breakdown of Lee Min Ho's ex-girlfriends and rumoured flings;

Park Min Young (2011)

Actress Park Min Young during the Guerlain Abeille Royale pop-up store opening at Lotte World Mall in Seoul. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Actor Lee Min Ho and actress Park Min Young met on the set of the SBS drama City Hunter, in which they played love interests. They made their relationship public in August 2011. They dated for a few months before announcing that they had broken up in January 2012. Their busy schedule contributed to their short-lived relationship.

Park Shin Hye (2014)

Park Shin Hye during the press conference for the 'Alive' film at Lotte Cinema in Seoul. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS

Park Shin Hye was Lee Min Ho's co-star in the K-drama series The Heirs. Rumours of their relationship started circulating in January 2014 following the release of The Heirs. Their respective agencies came out to deny the romance rumours.

Park Shin Hye is currently married to actor Choi Tae Joon. They started dating in 2017 and got married in January 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Bae Suzy (2015-2017)

Bae Suzy during the press conference for the Netflix series 'Doona!' at COEX Shinhan Card Artium in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

South Korean singer and actress Bae Suzy dated Lee from 2015 to 2017. Rumours of Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy's romance started to circulate in March 2015 before the relationship was confirmed by their respective agencies, Starhaus Entertainment and JYP Entertainment.

In 2016, there were speculations that the two actors were engaged after Suzy was spotted wearing a ring. They broke up in November 2017 due to their conflicting busy schedules. Bae has also been romantically linked to Lee Seung-gi, Sung Joon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Do-ng-Wook.

Yeonwoo from Momoland (2021)

Singer Yeonwoo during the photocall for Reebok Classic Bold Sneakers Interval Launch Seoul. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Former Momoland member Yeonwoo and Kim Min Ho fueled dating speculations in mid-2021 after being spotted together on multiple occasions. Lee's agency, MYM Entertainment, and Yeonwoo's agency, MLD Entertainment, released separate statements refuting the romance claims between the two stars.

Kim Go Eun (2023)

Actress Kim Go Eun during the Exhuma press conference in Seoul. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho starred together in the 2020 K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch. Fans started to speculate they were dating in 2022. They sparked engagement rumours in October 2023 after they were both spotted wearing rings.

Kim Go Eun clarified that the ring she wore was a birthday gift from her mother. Neither Kim's nor Lee's agencies have confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Who is Lee Min Ho's crush?

The Boys Over Flowers star previously revealed that his celebrity crush was K-drama actress Song Hye Kyo. He praised her, calling her 'elegant and classy' with excellent acting skills. The two actors were together at the 2022 Fendi Fashion Show in New York.

When it comes to love and relationships, the K-drama star revealed in a previous interview that both parties should have a positive influence on each other.

The kind of live than one can create positive energy toward each other's work or every part of life through the stability that love gives.

Is Lee Min Ho Getting engaged?

The City Hunter star has never been officially engaged in real life. He was rumoured to be engaged to actress Kim Go Eun in 2023, but she later revealed that the ring she wears was a gift from her mother.

Why did Lee Min Ho break up with his girlfriend?

The Legend of the Blue Sea actor has broken up with various girlfriends. In January 2012, he broke up with actress Park Min Young, and in November 2017, he broke up with Bae Suzy. Their agencies did not reveal the exact reasons for the breakup, but it was speculated that their busy schedules may have contributed.

Lee Min Ho during the premiere of Apple's Pachinko at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman

Lee Min Ho on the pressures of fame

Lee is one of South Korea's most popular actors, whose influence goes beyond the region. While talking to Hello! India, the actor opened up about how feeling pressured pushes him to work harder to 'live up to the standards expected' of him. He also wishes to tell neglected stories on other platforms apart from acting.

As I spend more time as an actor, I feel stories are of the essence, and I’d like to tell stories that are neglected, narratives that are ignored. I’d definitely want to expand my repertoire beyond acting and get into production. But nothing is confirmed.

Lee Min Ho's relationships will remain a topic of public fascination as long as he is one of South Korea's most prominent celebrities. As a K-drama heartthrob, the actor continues to be in the spotlight for his artistic talents and personal life.

