Who is Louis Partridge's girlfriend? His romance with Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Patridge is an upcoming British actor known for portraying Lord Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes opposite actress Milly Bobby Brown. He also portrayed Sid Vicious in the Pistol mini-series. The actor was recently linked to singer Olivia Rodrigo, but are they still dating? Learn more about Louis Partridge's girlfriend and his dating history.

Louis Partridge during the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London (R). Photo: Mike Marsland/Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Louis Partridge has been acting since he was a kid but got a big career break when he was cast in Enola Holmes in 2020 at 16. He is the middle child of a graduate recruiter father who formerly worked as a lawyer. His mother was an accountant but quit to take care of the family and is currently involved in charity.

Louis Partridge's profile summary

Full name Louis Patrick James Partridge Date of birth June 3, 2003 Age 20 years old as of 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Wandsworth, London, England Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Welsh and English roots Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo (Since October 2023) Siblings Two sisters, including Millie and Izzie Education Dulwich Preparatory School, Alleyn's School (high school) Profession Actor Years active 2014 to date Known for Enola Holmes films and Pistol Social media Instagram

Is Louis Partridge in a relationship?

The Enola Holmes star is currently dating singer Olivia Rodrigo. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions. In early December 2023, Partridge accompanied the singer in New York City during her Z100's Jingle Ball performance and her appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis were later spotted having a PDA-filled outing in New York City. A source told E! News that they looked so in love.

They looked super happy and really could not keep their hands off each other. When he got out to pump gas, she got out just to embrace him and kiss him.

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo during a NYC outing (R). Photo: @strangerthigns5 on X, David M. Benett on Getty Images

Source: UGC

When did Olivia and Louis get together?

The couple were first linked in October 2023 in London. According to The Sun, a source told the publication the two were inseparable, and the Driver's License singer seemed genuinely happy.

Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see. They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit. She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it's been Louis who she has been inseparable from. They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It's really sweet to see her happy.

Louis Partridge was previously linked to actress Sydney Chandler

The actor was previously rumoured to be dating Pistols co-star Sydney Chandler. The speculation came after he revealed in The Face interview in May 2022 that he was dating a former friend who is also in show business.

The two reportedly grew close on the set of Pistols, according to the Daily Mail. Louis even travelled to Italy in September 2022 to support Sydney at the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Their relationship was received with mixed reactions from fans due to their age difference. Louis was 18 while Sydney was 26 when they started dating. It is unclear when they called it quits because they kept it private.

Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler during Vanity Fair and FX Present Pistol at The Metrograph. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Louis Partridge prefers to keep his relationships private

Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend is not fond of the public scrutinizing his dating life. While talking to British Vogue in March 2024, the singer opened up about being in a relationship with Olivia, who has more prying eyes than he does.

Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye. There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she's got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case.

When asked about how he blocks out the noise, the Enola Holmes star said he does not let curiosity get the better of him.

If there's a load of people chattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you're probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.

Louis Partridge walks the runway during the Prada Ready to Wear Fall/Winter fashion at the Milan Men Fashion Week. Photo: Victor Virgile

Source: Getty Images

FAQSs

Louis Partridge does not divulge many details of his personal life to the public, but his fans are always interested in knowing what goes on behind the scenes. Here are some frequently asked questions about the upcoming actor.

Who is Louis Partridge dating?

The Enola Holmes actor is currently dating American singer Olivia Rodrigo. They were first linked in October 2023 and have been spotted together multiple times since then.

What is Louis Partridge's girlfriend's age?

Louis Partridge's girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, was born on February 20, 2003, and is currently 21 years old. The actor is a few months younger than the singer.

Did Sydney and Louis Partridge break up?

Louis Partridge and actress Sydney Chandler broke up but did not give an official statement. One of their last public outings was during the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Festival in September 2022.

Are Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge still friends?

The Enola Holmes co-stars are still friends. They grew close on the set of the Netflix mystery film and have maintained a platonic relationship. While talking to Miss Vogue, the actor credited Millie for being a great co-star.

She has a great way of making you feel completely at home and like you've known each other for ages. I was very, very grateful for that when acting alongside her, and there was this chemistry that had been developed off-screen that we could bring on screen. I loved it.

The American singer has been linked to several individuals in the past, although some of the relationships were rumours that were never confirmed. They include:

Ethan Wacker (2018-2019)

Joshua Bassett (2019-2020)

Conan Gray (rumoured, 2021)

Adam Faze (2021-2022)

Zack Bia (rumoured, February 2022)

Vinnie Hacker (rumoured, May 2022)

Louis Partridge during the FX Pistol Los Angeles FYC event at El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Louis Partridge's relationship with singer Olivia Rodrigo was well-received by both his and her fans. It is his second major relationship since breaking up with Sydney Chandler, and from the videos and pictures circulating online, they both look happy.

