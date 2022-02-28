Olivia Rodrigo is a Filipino American actor and singer whose fantastic talent and incredible music have fascinated many worldwide. Rodrigo's fame shot up when she acted as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical. She went on to release several top hits and is now internationally recognised. Stay with us to know more about the famous Olivia Rodrigo and her steady rise to fame.

The young biracial star started her acting and music classes at age six. When she was twelve, she could play the guitar and soon after developed an interest in songwriting after listening to hitmaker Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo profiles summary

Name: Olivia Isabel Rodrigo

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo Date of birth: 20th February 2003

20th February 2003 Place of birth: Murrieta, California

Murrieta, California Olivia Rodrigo's age: 19 years as of 2022

19 years as of 2022 Parents: Ronald Rodrigo, Sophia Rodrigo

Ronald Rodrigo, Sophia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo's siblings: None

None Elementary school: Lisa J. Mails Elementary school

Lisa J. Mails Elementary school Middle school: Dorothy McElhinney Middle School

Dorothy McElhinney Middle School Ethnicity: Filipino American

Filipino American Olivia Rodrigo's height: 1.65m

1.65m Olivia Rodrigo's movies and tv shows: High School Musical: The Musical, New Girl, Bizaardvark, Grace Stirs Up Success

Profession: Actress musician and songwriter

Actress musician and songwriter Inspirations: Lorde and Taylor Swift

Lorde and Taylor Swift Twitter: @oliviarodrigo

@oliviarodrigo Instagram: oliviarodrigo

oliviarodrigo Website: Olivia Rodrigo.com

Olivia Rodrigo.com Album: Sour

Sour Olivia Rodrigo's net worth: $5 million

Olivia Rodrigo's biography

Olivia was born on 20th February 2003, at Rancho Springs Medical Centre in California. She grew up in a neighbouring town, Temecula. Her contentious ethnicity is Filipino - American. Her father, Ronald Rodrigo works as a therapist while her mom, Sophia Rodrigo works as a teacher.

Olivia has no siblings. Is Olivia Rodrigo Mexican? Well, her looks can be deceiving, but she is not Mexican. She stated that her paternal great-grandfather taught her Filipino traditions and cuisine, and she has held on to them ever since and she has no known Mexican roots.

How did Olivia Rodrigo get famous?

Olivia is a pony with several tricks up her sleeve. She is gifted both musically and in theatre. Her career as a singer, songwriter and actress has garnered her a massive following, several fans and several nominations as well as awards.

The starlet started singing classes when in kindergarten and soon after learned to play the piano. At 6 she was taking acting classes and began working on theatre productions at her elementary and middle schools. By 12 she had learned how to play the guitar soon after she made her first debut as an actress in a commercial.

Acting

Her first on-screen activity was in a commercial, and soon she played the lead role of Grace in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. Her debut Disney show was Bizaardvark and in 2019 she got another role and was cast as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Her acting prowess was very noticeable but it came as no surprise when she pivoted to singing in 2020.

Singing

Olivia signed a deal with Interscope Records and Geffen Records in 2020 and the next year released a single, Drivers License. The song broke Spotify's record for most streams in a single day twice and went on to break the one week record with 80 million streams. The song debuted number 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Her following songs went with this trend all making it to the Billboard Hot 100 list. Some of the most famous songs from Olivia Rodrigo's album Sour are;

Deja Vu

Good 4 u

Traitor

Happier

Enough for you

Olivia Rodrigo's lyrics

One can access Rodrigo's lyrics in genius or AZ lyrics sites. Her emotional lyrics have captured the hearts of several of her fans, and her sound can be found on all social media, especially TikTok. You can buy Olivia Rodrigo merch such as printed T-shirts, hoodies and sweaters labelled her song titles and more on Oliviarodrigo.com.

Her well-written songs have landed her several nominations and awards in major awarding shows. Some of her wins include;

American Music Awards - New Artist of the Year

Apple Music Awards - Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year.

Billboard - Woman of the Year

Rodrigo's dating life

Olivia's famous ex-boyfriend is Joshua Bassett, her co-star for the hit song Good 4 U in the high school musical. The love birds had a beautiful journey together, but it turned out to be toxic. This is because it is an open secret that most of the songs she has released are based on the heartbreak from her relationship with Bassett.

On January 15 2022, an article was published that Josh has unfollowed Rodrigo on Instagram as she resumes playing her role in the musical series. A lot has been happening in social media and through the latest song releases done by the two of them.

Olivia Rodrigo has had the musical bone in her body since she began vocal lessons in kindergarten to becoming the International pop star that she is today. She has also revealed that her next album will be a lot happier than Sour.

