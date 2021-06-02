Mr JazziQ's age, girlfriend, real name, Jazzidisciples, songs, worth

Music is food to the soul, so most people get lost in good music. One South African DJ who can help you access such music is Mr JazziQ. The DJ will impress you with his excellent spinning work, as well as his hit Amapiano songs. Yes, he is also a talented musician. Although most fans are familiar with his beautiful works, hardly can they tell of his details. Therefore, this article unpacks details about the talented DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular South African musician, producer, and DJ Mr Jazziq. Photo: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ's talent has seen him gradually rise from the dust and rank among other legendary DJs. His style of disc jockeying is clean and impressive, which might explain why he has gained so much popularity. But, what more can we tell of this talent? Read on as we unveil the personal details of this rising star.

Mr JazziQ's profile summary

Full Name: Tumelo Manyoni

Tumelo Manyoni Nickname: Mr JazziQ

Mr JazziQ Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd March 1995

3rd March 1995 Birthday: 3rd March

3rd March Age: 26 as of January 2022

26 as of January 2022 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa

Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Tribe: Zulu

Zulu Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Occupation: Musician, Producer, and DJ

Musician, Producer, and DJ Genre: House and Amapiano

House and Amapiano Instruments : Piano, keyboard, vocals

: Piano, keyboard, vocals Years active: 2018–present

2018–present Labels: Black Is Brown ENT

Black Is Brown ENT Associated acts: Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Killer Kau, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Reece, Madlisa, Zuma, Busta 929, Riky Rick, Mpura

Moonchild Sanelly, Busiswa, Killer Kau, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Reece, Madlisa, Zuma, Busta 929, Riky Rick, Mpura Marital status: Single

Single Instagram: mrjazziq

mrjazziq Facebook: Mr JazziQ

Mr JazziQ Twitter: @MrJazziQ

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mr JazziQ's biography

Mr Jazziq was born in Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa. His grandmother raised him after his parents relocated to the north of Johannesburg. As a result, he attended Highlands North Boys High School. Not much is known about his education beyond high school. However, he is one of the most talented DJs and producers in South Africa.

Mr JazziQ's age

How old is Mr JazziQ? He was born on 3rd March 1995 in Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa. As of January 2022, he is twenty-six years old.

What is the real name of Mr JazziQ?

The 26-year old is widely known as Mr JazziQ. However, his real name is Tumelo Monyani. Mr JazziQ education profile only unveils his high school education, where he attended the Highlands North Boys High School.

READ ALSO: Who is Rea Gopane? Age, podcast, feuds, pictures, profiles, net worth

Where does Mr JazziQ come from?

He hails from Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa.

Career

Tumelo always had a passion for music, even at a young age. His music influencers were his father and uncle, who were always in the company of famous musicians. He used to be around musicians such as Culoe Da Song, Shimza, and Oskido.

By the time he turned fourteen, he was already spinning tracks. He was so good at it that he decided to kick off his career as a DJ. By the time he was turning sixteen, Tumelo had already started producing. If this proved one thing, Tumelo would be a man of many hats.

Jazzidisciples

Mr Jazziq (R) and Busta 929 (L). Photo: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

JazziDisciples are an AmaPiano producer and DJ duo from South Africa. Mr JazziQ and Josiah De Disciple are the JazziDisciples music group members, and they trace their roots to Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa. They developed a liking for music at a tender age and are known for the tagline, AmaPiano is a lifestyle.

The duo has performed on top music events like Corona SunSets Festival and Afropunk Festival. They have shared a platform with bigwigs like Black Coffee and Casper Nyovest.

Why did JazziDisciples separate?

Josiah De Disciple and Mr Jazziq joined forces in 2017 to release a string of AmaPiano hit songs. However, three years later, they announced their separation. The news got most fans asking, why did JazziDisciples split?

In June 2020, when AmaPiano music was at its peak, the duo announced their split. The statement they released to the local media read,

We decided to move from JazziDisciples mainly because we did not want to be glued together as we both believe that we have the potential to grow as individuals; being a duo has taught us both new and entertaining ways to make music, I am grateful for that. Our journey has been bumpy and tricky because we had to fight for recognition while playing a genre that was still new to the ears of many, but it is undoubtedly one of the best genres in the country, mainly because it’s brewed here,

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston: net worth, age, children, dating, photos, career, now, Instagram

Mr JazziQ's songs

Since his venture into the music industry, Tumelo has released numerous hit songs as an individual and with Josiah in Mr JazziQ's group Jazzidisciples. Some of the most successful projects include:

Woza ft. Kabza De Small, Lady DU & Boohle

ft. Kabza De Small, Lady DU & Boohle Picture JunkPark ft. Mpura & FakeLove

JunkPark ft. Mpura & FakeLove Amaneighbour

Vsop

Unangi Bambi

Gupta

Bafo

Askies

Hello Mo Girl

Blue Skies

He has worked with decorated artists like Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Riky Rick, Reece, Zuma, Madlisa, Busiswa, to mention a few.

You can always download Mr JazziQ mp3 songs and listen to them whenever you need to chill with some nice Amapiano hits. Mr JazziQ's new songs are available on audio streaming sites like Spotify.

READ ALSO: Killer Kau: age, girlfriend, family, songs, death, dancing, facts, worth

Mr JazziQ's albums

Tumelo posing for a photo in January 2022. Photo: @Mr JazziQ

Source: Facebook

Currently, Mr JazziQ has three albums to his name. He released his debut album, 0303, on his twenty-fifth album. He released his second album, For The Babies, on 21st August 2020, under the Black Is Brown ENT record label. His third album, Party With The English, came out on 23rd April 2021, under the same record label.

Mr JazziQ has one collaborative album, Maba Jabul'Abantu. It is a work of art he worked on alongside Busta 929. It was released under Label: Black Is Brown ENT record label.

Who signed Mr JazziQ?

Currently, he is associated with the Black Is Brown ENT record label.

Mr JazziQ's awards and nominations

In 2021, he was nominated for the Global Music Awards Africa, the All Africa Music Awards, the African Muzik Magazine Awards and the SA Amapiano Music Awards. He won the SA Amapiano Music Awards in the Best Male Amapiano Artist and the Best Amapiano Collaboration categories.

READ ALSO: Mpura: age, girlfriend, family, death, pictures, profiles, net worth

Mr JazziQ's net worth

Following this success, many questions have emerged about Mr JazziQ's net worth. It is believed to range between $100,000 and $500,000. The musician is yet to refute or confirm these net worth claims.

Mr JazziQ's girlfriend

Mr Jazziq posing for an outdoor snap. Photo: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Most people believe this musician is in a relationship with Mihlali Ndamase. This comes after Mihlali took to Twitter in late 2020, calling out the DJ over getting married. The now-deleted tweet left fans believing that the two were an item.

However, they are not. Mihlali later clarified that the tweet was a light moment, and she was only a huge fan of Tumelo. Tumelo is reportedly single, but he has done an excellent job keeping his love life under the wraps.

Mr JazziQ and Thuli Phongolo

In November 2021, Mr JazziQ shared sultry photos with Thuli Phongolo, DJ Maphorisa's alleged girlfriend. The images got tongues wagging. Thuli was alleged to be in a relationship with DJ Maphorisa after their undeniable chemistry on social media.

Later, Tumelo refuted the claims and speculations about his relationship with the actor and social media sensation. He defended himself, claiming they were good friends. He also addressed allegations concerning a feud with DJ Maphoorisa.

READ ALSO: Who is Lauren Silverman? Age, children, husband, height, career, net worth

Mr JazziQ's latest news

In December 2021, Mr JazziQ set the bar higher when he gifted his mother a Mercedes-Benz whip. He shared the photo on his Instagram account as he accompanied his mother to pick up her car from the dealership. He stated how he had previously promised his mum a Mercedes-Benz.

The gesture warmed his followers' hearts.

Mr JazziQ, whose real name is Tumelo Monyani, is undoubtedly one of South Africa's talented artists, DJs, and producers. He has a very successful career and inspires the next generations.

READ ALSO: Who is Post Malone’s girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Ashlen Nicole Diaz

Briefly.co.za recently published jaw-dropping details about Ashlen Nicole Diaz. Ashlen rose to fame when it emerged that she was dating Post Malone. However, she is more than a girlfriend to the singer. Her biography unpacks unknown facts about her.

Ashlen has been in the singer's life for more than five years. Interestingly, they met at work, and their relationship was love at first sight. They kicked it off during Post Malone's early years of his career.

Source: Briefly News