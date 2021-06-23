Fistaz Mixwell's age, wife, parents, songs, albums, expensive, profiles

Musicians, DJ's and music producers play an integral role in the entertainment industry by keeping people entertained. One such celebrity is Phestus Mokgwetsi Victor Matshediso, better known by his stage name as Fistaz Mixwell. He is a celebrated South African DJ and music producer who has hit the South African music industry by storm. Is Fistaz married? What are some of his songs? What is his net worth? Get this and much more in this article.

South Africa's number 1 house Dj has over 10 years of playing music. Photo: @Matshediso

Source: Instagram

How old is DJ Fistaz Mixwell? The celebrated entertainer was born in April 1976 in Mahikeng, South Africa. He is, therefore, 45 years as of 2021. South Africa's number 1 house Dj has more than a decade of experience playing music in clubs and other entertainment joints in South Africa and beyond. He has also had a chance to perform in China and Europe. He has proved to the world that he has what it takes to set dance floors alight with his creative styles of deep house music.

Fistaz Mixwell profiles

Birth name: Phestus Mokgwetsi Victor Matshediso

Stage name: Fistaz Mixwell

Fistaz Mixwell age: 45 years old

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Born: April 22, 1976

Birthday: April 22

Birthplace: Mahikeng, South Africa

Nationality: South Africa

Net Worth in 2021: $1 Million - $5 Million

Occupation: DJ, Radio Host, Music producer

Sexuality: Straight

Gender: Male

Marital status: Single

Parents: Jowie and Edward Matshediso

Religion: Christianity

Education: JD Mosiah primary school, Mmabatho High School, University of Johannesburg

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Black

Fistaz Mixwell early life

Fistaz has been creating music from a very young age. Photo: @Matshediso

Source: Instagram

He was born in Mafikeng, a small town in the North-Western Province of South Africa. Fistaz Mixwell parents are Jowie and Edward Matshediso. In 1988, he started Grade 7 at Mmabatho High School in Mafikeng. He finished his matric in 1993. In 1994, he enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to pursue a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. Unfortunately, he never fished his degree, and he inclined more to be a DJ. But, true to his dreams, he made it as one of Johannesburg's finest young DJs.

Fistaz Mixwell career

From an early age, he admired musicians and always wanted to work in the music industry. His dreams came true later when he joined Channel T radio station as a mobile disco DJ in 1997. While there, he had a chance to meet some of the top South African DJs he used to admire, such as Dj SBu, Iggy Smallz Oskido, among others who motivated and encouraged him to keep going.

Besides being a Dj, he also had a passion for music, and in 1999, Mixwell released his first album dubbed It's Time. The album had a good reception where it achieved gold status in South Africa. Click here to get all Fistaz Mixwell albums download.

After his hit album, he became a household name. The fame opened doors for him to perform in high-end nightclubs in New York, London, South Africa, France, Geneva, and many countries and cities worldwide.

In 2004, he joined South Africa's biggest Urban Radio Station with more than 5.5 million listeners as the Music manager. Through his leadership and good work, he saw the listenership rise to 6 million within two years. His hard work and dedication saw him be promoted to be the Head of New Media and Technology at Metro FM.

Besides being employed, he also runs his side businesses. One of the notable side businesses he runs is Creativ FM, a digital design company that does a fantastic job in South Africa.

In 2011, Fistaz hit the headlines when he left his tenure at Metro FM. During his tenure, he held two posts as a Music Manager and later head of New Media. His move surprised many of his fans, but they had no option other than wish him the very best in his new journey.

He joined ZAR Empire as CEO, where he is tasked with transforming the ZAR Brand. Some of his notable achievements are the launch of the zaronline website, ZARFEST, and was also highly involved with the club business and the So What television show aired on e.tv.

Fistaz Mixwell albums

One of the finest and most sought after DJ and music producers. Photo: @Matshediso

Source: Instagram

1999 - It's Time (EMI, CCP Record Company)

2001 - Sumthin' Different (EMI, CCP Record Company)

2003 - Mixwell Avenue (Soulcandi, Sheer Music)

2005 - Mixwell Lounge (Gresham Records)

2006 - Mixwell Expensiv (Soulcandi, Sheer Music)

2008 - Mixwell Impressive (Sheer Music)

2010 - Fistaz Mixwell expensive: The Recession Antidote (Shelter Music)

2010 - Mixwell Collectiv - The Best of Mixwell

2011 - Castle Lite - Enter state of Cool (Soulcandi Records)

2013 - Mixwell Addictiv the House Fix (Soul Candi Records)

2016 - Soul Candi Sessions For The Fans: Disc 2

2018 - Mixwell Summer (Universal Music (Pty) Ltd)

Famous Fistaz Mixwell songs

I'm Free

Jinja

Voices (Caiiro Remix)

Daydreaming

Kaorata

Break It To You

Paper Chase

Sunrise

Music made love to me

What is Fistaz Mixwell net worth?

Top DJs and music producers are believed to earn a good salary going by their sought after services. Like Fistaz, although his exact net worth is unknown, he is guesstimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million. He derives his income from his DJ and music production career. Besides, he has his private digital production companies, among other sources of income.

Above is an amazing bio of Fistaz Mixwell, who has risen to become one of the finest and most sought after DJ and music producers. Besides being a DJ, he has released some of the best hit songs in South Africa and beyond. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

