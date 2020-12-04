List of the 10 best DJs in Africa 2022: bios, booking prices, net worth

Have you ever attended an event or gig where the disc jockey kept the audience alive for hours? The best DJs in Africa are known for doing this effortlessly. Their styles are enjoyed by their audiences, and they have highly organized music libraries they can access easily. These DJs understand the importance of reading a crowd and playing appropriate music.

The African music scene is constantly changing. The best DJs in Africa can keep up with the changing trends and meet the needs of various audiences. Read on to discover who they are and more about their lives.

Best DJs in Africa in 2022

The number of disc jockeys on the continent increases every day. As a result, there is heightened competition as they seek to become the best in their career. Check out who the best disc jockeys in Africa are below.

10. DJ Aroma

Real name: Collins Tetteh Nartey

Collins Tetteh Nartey Country: Ghana

Collins Tetteh Nartey, whose stage name is DJ Aroma, is a talented Ghanaian disc jockey. Did you know he is the official disc jockey for the annual Detty Rave music festival in Ghana? The award-winning entertainer started his career at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology.

9. DJ Black

Real name: Kwadwo Ampofo

Kwadwo Ampofo Birthday: 29th September

29th September Country: Ghana

Kwadwo Ampofo, alias DJ Black, started his career in 1993 when he was still in high school. Over the years, he has worked closely with some of the top artists in his country and on the continent.

8. DJ Spinall

Real name: Oluseye Desmond Sodamola

Oluseye Desmond Sodamola Birthday: 2nd June 1984

2nd June 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

Oluseye Desmond Sodamola, alias DJ Spinall, is one of the best DJs in Africa in 2022. He is a Nigerian disc jockey, media personality, songwriter, label executive, and record producer. He has an estimated net worth of $850,000.

7. DJ Xclusive

Real name: Rotimi Alakija

Rotimi Alakija Birthday: 16th October 1980

16th October 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

Rotimi Alakija, alias Xclusive, is a Nigerian born in the United Kingdom. The talented African DJ has an estimated net worth of $2.1 million.

6. DJ Maphorisa

Real name: Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe Birthday: 15th November 1987

15th November 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, alias Maphorisa, normally plays a blend of local music and Afropop. He is one of the best DJs in South Africa. The 34-year-old disc jockey has an estimated net worth of $2.2 million. He charges about R65,000 for a gig.

5. DJ Euphonik

Real name: Themba Mbongeni Nkosi

Themba Mbongeni Nkosi Birthday: 6th December 1983

6th December 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Is Themba Mbongeni Nkosi the best DJ in the world? DJ Euphonik, whose real name is Themba Mbongeni Nkosi, ranks fifth on the list of the best disc jockeys in Africa.The 38-year-old disc jockey has an estimated net worth of $2.1 million. He is also a music producer and radio presenter. People know him for playing house music.

4. DJ Cuppy

Real name: Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola Birthday: 11th November 1992

11th November 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

DJ Cuppy's real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola. She has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million. She reportedly charges N5,000,000 or 11.9k per hour.

3. DJ Jimmy Jatt

Real name: Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu

Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu Birthday: 15th October 1966

15th October 1966 Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

55 years (as of 2022) Country: Nigeria

DJ Jimmy Jatt, whose real name is Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, ranks third on the list of the continent's best disc jockeys. He is a talented Nigerian who has been in the Nigerian music industry for decades and has an estimated net worth of $700,000.

2. Oskido

Real name: Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa

Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa Birthday: 23rd November 1967

23rd November 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Who is the best DJ in Africa? Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, alias Oskido, ranks second on the list. He is a disc jockey, record producer and businessman. He has an estimated net worth of R27.3 million or $1.8 million.

Who is the biggest DJ in Africa?

1. Black Coffee

Real name: Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo Birthday: 11th March 1976

11th March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Who is the best DJ in Africa in 2022? Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, alias Black Coffee, is arguably the best disc jockey on the continent. The talented entertainer has an estimated net worth of R850 million or $60 million. To book Black Coffee for an event, you must be willing to part with $100k or R1.6 million.

Top 10 richest DJs in Africa in 2022

Who is the richest DJ in Africa? Check out the list of the top 10 richest disc jockeys on the continent in 2022.

Black Coffee - $60 million DJ Cuppy - $3.5 million DJ Maphorisa - $2.2 million DJ Euphonik - $2.1 million DJ Xclusive - $2.1 million DJ Coublon - $2 million Oskido - $1.8 million DJ Ecool - $1.2 million DJ Neptune - $1.1 million DJ Spinall - $850,000

10 best DJs in Africa 2022

Black Coffee Oskido DJ Jimmy Jatt DJ Cuppy DJ Euphonik DJ Maphorisa DJ Xclusive DJ Spinall DJ Black DJ Aroma

Who is the best female DJ in Africa?

The 29-year old DJ Cuppy is arguably the best female DJ in Africa in 2022.

Who is the best DJ in the world?

DJ Mag reports that David Guetta is the best in 2022.

The best DJs in Africa listed above are known for their epic mixes and ability to keep audiences charged throughout an event. Their impact on the international music scene is indisputable.

