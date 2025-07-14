A South African woman named Bella, who lives in the American state of Georgia, shared that she went over the speed limit

The nervous young woman documented her interaction with the traffic officer while receiving a citation

Local online community members took to the post's comment section with questions and shared their experiences

The Mzansi woman couldn't believe that she had gotten a speeding ticket. Images: @prettylittlefears21

Source: TikTok

A young South African living in America captured the moment a traffic officer pulled her off the road due to speeding, receiving a ticket for her traffic violation.

Bella, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, wrote in the caption of her post on her TikTok account:

"I got pulled over for the first time. My worst fear is getting pulled over by cops."

She revealed that she was going 94 miles per hour (151km per hour) in a 55 miles per hour (88km per hour) zone, which led to the officer pulling her aside.

After waiting nervously for the cop to address her, the badged man told Bella that she would receive a citation for speeding and had to sign a slip noting that she had been advised of a court date.

Free to leave, Bella, who was in utter disbelief, noted:

"Jonga, I'm driving 50 from now on because what are you saying?

"What do I know about court, brother?"

Driving penalties in America

According to the website Optraffic, receiving a speeding ticket is a minor violation and one of the most common driving penalties in the United States. The fines may vary by state and can range from $50 to $500.

Optraffic also explains that speeding tickets add points to the driver's record, which can lead to higher insurance premiums, with an average of 10%.

Optraffic states that studies show getting a speeding ticket leads to increased adherence to speed limits. Image: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the traffic stop

Several South African social media users entered the comment section with curiosity, while others shared their experiences of getting pulled over.

@obarak_15 asked under the post:

"Did he say, 'Licence, registration and proof of insurance, please, ma'am?' and the part where you had both hands where he could see them?"

Bella responded to the TikTok user:

"No. He was actually a nice cop. I was just really nervous, that's all. Just my driver's licence."

@ntombikayise___ shared with a laugh:

"The first time I got pulled over, I wanted to faint. It’s such a scary experience, shame."

A humoured @m255646 wrote in the comments:

"Times like this, you’ll miss SA. A friendly smile with a solid handshake, with money in it. That side ke life imprisonment. I think I’m fine in SA."

@mxho98 added their opinion, writing:

"US police are scary. I’m sure you put all the cameras on immediately when you were stopped. So they knew that you were recording."

@unicorngeny told the online community:

"I got pulled over twice in a day for speeding, but I have no insurance and got my car towed the second time. I’m so upset. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Referring to the speed, @dzashe14 noted with a laugh:

"Yho, sis. 94? That’s reckless driving at that point."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

