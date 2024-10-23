A taxi driver had one of the worst days when his vehicle was pulled over by traffic officers

The taxi was overloaded with passengers who hilariously expressed their feelings about the situation

Some of the passengers lay on the taxi floor while others were on top of other customers

Passengers reacted hilariously after their taxi was pulled over by traffic officers.

An overloaded taxi was pulled over by traffic officers. The passengers' reaction was hilarious.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @phumelelemsomi1, passengers are seen in a taxi. They were overloaded. One man was sitting between the driver and the front passenger. He had to lay down when they approached the officers.

The driver thought he was not gonna be pulled over, however, it was a bad day for him because the authorities pulled him over and definitely gave him a ticket for the overload. It is not clear where the incident happened but the passengers were not happy. The video gained over 830k views.

The TikTok user joked, saying they would make the video a new sound on the social media platform.

"New sound 'sibanjiwe'"

Overloaded taxi pulled over

Watch the TikTok video below:

Taxis in Mzansi making headlines

Taxi chronicles in Mzansi have become a thing. Many taxis are unroadworthy. One could argue say one sees a video involving taxi chronicles at least once or twice a week.

Some taxis have doors that are not operating properly while some have major mechanical problems bus despite that they are on the road working with passengers like there is nothing wrong.

Traffic officers pull over an overloaded taxi with 30 school learners

In another story, Briefly News reported about an overloaded taxi with 30 school kids.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @dodorhoyi, traffic officers pulled the taxi off the road. One officer can be seen counting the school kids as they get out of the taxi. It was over 30 kids in the car that was supposed to carry 14 to 16 passengers. The person taking the video can also be heard saying that the taxi's breaks are not roadworthy which is another worrisome statement given the danger the kids were in.

Source: Briefly News