Traffic officers pulled a taxi that was carrying school kids and found out it was heavily overloaded

The taxi that carries 14 or 16 passengers was carrying over 30 school kids and allegedly had brakes that were not in good condition

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing anger and pointing fingers

In the TikTok video uploaded by @dodorhoyi, traffic officers pulled the taxi off the road. One officer can be seen counting the school kids as they get out of the taxi. It was over 30 kids in the car that was supposed to carry 14 to 16 passengers.

The person taking the video can also be heard saying that the taxi's breaks are not roadworthy which is another worrisome statement because the lives of the young kids were in danger.

16 seater caught with over 30 passengers

Watch the worrisome TikTok video below:

Netizens angry at the situation

The video raked over 400k views, with many online users expressing anger. See the comments below:

@…….Sky said:

"I’m not blaming the owner nor the taxi driver, I blame the parents, bayathanda sana." (They had a choice)

@mabhinas shared:

"Guys when we as parents looking for transportation for our kids , we don't know ba ooDriver they are too greedy for money forgetting ba they putting our children's lives in danger."

@Queenie was angry:

"One accident 30 lives are involved 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡."

@Dee Mjantji expressed:

"License of the driver must be taken permanently the taxi return to the owner."

@Dzuguz commented:

"Parents know about this situation, they will cry to us when children die."

@proudly 🇿🇦 said:

"This is why I stopped using a taxi to work here at CT they do this to us as well😭😩."

Taxi driver caught on camera running away from authorities

In another story, Briefly News reported about a taxi driver who ran away from a traffic cop.

Evading the law is never a good idea. One taxi driver made that mistake, and it was caught on camera. Using the handle @nandom7441 on TikTok, a Cape Town motorist uploaded a video on the well-known social media app of the taxi driver sprinting and quickly crossing a busy road to escape the grips of a traffic officer.

