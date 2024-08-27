Cape Town taxi driver was arrested for allegedly driving with passengers under the influence of alcohol

The customers were driven back to the rank by one of the traffic officers on duty to catch another taxi

The passengers went out of their schedule and were likely late to work because of the incident

A taxi driver in Cape Town was arrested while transporting passengers. Images: @BFG Images, @Ivan Pintac

Source: Getty Images

A video of passengers struggling to get to their destination because the driver was arrested in Cape Town has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @tsepisokaforever, it is a rainy day in the mother city. The driver was pulled over by traffic officers who allegedly found the man to be too drunk to be on the road.

Taxi driver arrested in Cape Town before destination

The TikTok user also captured a glass the man was drinking from. He was presumably consuming alcohol while there were passengers in the car. The driver who had already taken that passenger's cash returned it.

One officer drove the passengers back to the taxi rank where they had to start all over again and catch a new taxi. It was a shocking and angering experience for the people who, some of them were already late for work.

"Yho! Wabanjwa driver wethu." (Yho! Our driver got arrested)

Watch the TikTok video below:

Taxi unpleasing incidents on the rise

The video gained over 6k likes. The comments were turned off. However, incidents relating to taxi drivers being arrested in Cape Town for either unroadworthy vehicles or drivers not having the necessary documents to be on the road seem to be on the rise.

Northern Cape taxi driver impresses customers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Northern Cape taxi driver who offered a top-notch service to his customers.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @misstashmabilo, the gentleman is about to stop the taxi. He pretended to be someone talking on the intercom, thanking his customers for riding with him. The elderly man even said that he is nothing without his customers. The passengers were left in a good mood by the man's kindness and thanked him back for his out-of-this-world service.

