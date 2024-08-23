A video is doing the rounds online, showing would-be robbers getting their just desserts inside a clothing store

An X user, @FearedBuck, posted the clip of two thugs shut inside the shop, thanks to a quick-thinking shop owner

Netizens who found the fiasco enthralling took to the comments section with a plethora of funny responses

A viral video captures a witty store owner shutting would-be robbers inside his shop. Images: Hindustan Times and EyesWideOpen

Source: Getty Images

Crime does not pay, but some criminals, lured by the temptation of making a quick buck, find this out the hard way.

Footage of a crime duo storming into a clothing shop, thinking they'd get lucky, captured the two's short-lived campaign.

Quick-thinking shop owner traps robbers

The material was shared by X user @FearedBuck, shared with the caption:

"This store owner was being robbed. So, he locked the criminals inside the store and called the police."

The 71-second recording shows a frantic shop owner running to the store door and two men chasing him.

Their attempt to run him down becomes apparent in the ensuing seconds as the fleeing man jumps up and pulls down the shutter.

In an instant, the would-be robbers are trapped inside, bringing the disastrous turn of events to an anticlimatic head for them.

They are then caught nervously trying to find an escape, making haphazard movements inside the now-abandoned shop.

Moments later, the shutter door opens and shows the store owner returning with a cop with his gun drawn.

The two are left to accept their fate with their tails between their legs.

Netizens stumped by criminality

This stupidity stumped netizens, and 16 hours after it was posted, the clip gained almost five million views.

It attracted 41,000 likes, 3900 reposts and 1700 bookmarks in this time. Briefly News curiously went into the comments for all the hilarious responses.

@Landof30 wrote:

"The store owner did them dirty. Wow."

@tronnniel said:

"I thought the mannequin was one of them."

@Asher539977 added:

"He has been waiting for this day, lol."

Thieves choke victim unconscious in chilling video

In another story, Briefly News reported that harrowing footage surfaced of a robbery in broad daylight near the notorious hijacked Vanin Court in Hillbrow.

The spine-chilling incident is the latest perpetrated by thugs inhabiting the building despite its proximity to the policing precinct.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News