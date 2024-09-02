A road worker on Chapman's Peak Drive with tonnes of positive energy showed people his dance moves

In the viral video, the man even got a monetary tip from one of the drivers in the vehicle passing by

People in the clip's comment section applauded the man's positivity, noting that he should get a raise

While drivers sat in traffic, a road worker showed off his dance moves. Images: @fazjaftha

For many, a job can feel uninspiring and tiresome, draining the joy of their daily lives. However, one Cape Town worker refused to let the routine bring him down, delighting drivers with his infectious dance moves while on the job.

Dance like everyone's watching

A driver named Fazlie Jaftha, who cruised along Chapman Peak Drive, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@fazjaftha) showing a roadworks employee busting a move as he let cars pass before stopping Fazlie.

As the vehicle came to a stop, the dancing man performed a hilarious piece of choreography with a smile on his face.

The TikTokker wrote in his viral video:

"When you love your job, this is how we do it in Cape Town."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to dancing roadworks employee

Hundreds of social media users headed to Fazlie's comment section to express their thoughts on the dance moves the man displayed.

An impressed @melissapetersen12 wrote for all to see:

"Give this man a raise, please!"

@tasmiah_w jokingly said in the comments:

"I’m sure he won the lotto."

@riajoubert16 told the online community:

"Life is so full of negative things. That guy doesn't know how many smiles he puts on people's faces each day. Maybe turned a bad day into a good one. Love it."

@sherry.girl2 laughed and shared their thoughts:

"Meanwhile, I'll be waiting on the other side, all annoyed and impatient for the traffic to pass so I can have my turn to go, but I love his vibe."

@desmondjones857 shared in the comment section:

"He takes the stress away from the roadworks."

@bailey_10111 told people online:

"This makes being stuck in traffic all worth it. Please spread the joy to Gauteng."

Cape Town road worker strikes again

In another article, Briefly News reported about the same roadworks employee who showcased his dance moves in another viral video.

The man amused many, who took to the comment section with joy and laughter.

