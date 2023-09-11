A man directing traffic did so with fantastic and energetic dance moves that received much praise from South Africa

The gent was recognised by motorists who passed the intersection where he danced and they stanned his moves

Netizens also said that videos like this prove how living in South Africa is entertaining

South Africans love a man who dances in traffic.

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg man danced so hard at an intersection that netizens instantly recognised him and praised him for always making people smile at crossroads.

The man directing the traffic did so with flair and skill, leaving the nation to give him credit where it was due.

Man directing traffic trends on TikTok

@carmz__ posted the video, which went viral, reaching over 270K TikTok users. In the video, the man passionately controls the traffic flow while performing some exciting dance moves fitting to be on the country’s best shows. South Africans have a flair for directing traffic while dancing and videos like this leave people with much love for Mzansi.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi applauds dancing traffic director

Netizens clapped for his energy and how he directed the traffic flow with passion and energy.

Plush Design recognised him:

“This looks like that dude on the corner of Malibongwe and Oxford. Dude has the same energy.”

Scrapbot knows him.

“His name is Siyabonga. He’s a real homie.”

Kimberly Khale said:

“My favourite pointer in the streets.”

Jean Malan195 exclaimed:

“I know this guy! This is not even his full power.”

Bhutipro also recognized him.

“That’s my boy on Malibongwe. Helps us bigtime.”

Agent.Y joked:

“If he started a dance class, I would join.”

Kyrameiring added:

“Someone said that being bored in SA is a choice.”

Dani appreciated him.

“I’m so grateful for them, though, especially at these big intersections where people forget how a four-way stop works.”

Annerie Saunders gushed:

“They always brighten up my day.”

Me wrote:

“I legit have the same video. When I saw this, I had to take a video.”

Jasmyn missed him.

“This specific guy moves because I used to drive past him daily and haven’t seen him in a while. He left us for a new intersection.”

