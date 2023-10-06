A woman spared her pocket when she downgraded from a Ford Ranger to a Renault Kwid

The lady posted a TikTok video of herself driving the new car, and she felt like her pocket was lighter

Netizens who have also downgraded congratulated her on the big move and called her brave and wise

South Africans applauded a woman forced to downgrade from a Ford Ranger to a Kwid because of petrol prices. Images: @aaliyahletsie/ TikTok and Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It seems that downgrading your car will soon be a new trend and this woman knows why. She bought a Kwid after she downgraded from using a Ford Ranger, and she has never been happier.

Woman downgrades from Ranger to Kwid

@aaliyahletsie posted a video of herself driving her new whip on TikTok. She’s as happy as a little child who wandered into a shop full of candy and other trinkets little kids like. Her caption reveals that she downgraded because the increasing petrol prices were not kind to her pocket.

We don’t blame her, though. The cost of living in Mzansi calls for innovative measures. Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens have compassion on the woman

Netizens who did the same shared their story. They cared for her because she had to stop driving a Ford Ranger.

Lamahlo was one of them.

“I lived a better life after downgrading a car. I even qualified for a second house, which I took.”

TebogoTom wrote:

“You don’t owe anyone an explanation. They will be strong.”

Vincent Ezrah followed suit.

“Parked my WildTrak yesterday and got me a Vivo. I will see it when the fuel prices decrease.”

Ntombizodwa Mona is feeling the heat.

“My consumption range is starting to show me flames. 11.5L per 100km. I’m dying slowly.”

Talitha Cumi was inspired.

“This is me. Going for an i20 because wow.”

ElusiveByNature:

“After a week, you will get used to it. Life goes on.”

Mnisiwemvula wrote:

“The world hates change, yet it is the only one that has brought progress.”

Claytto applauded her.

“There’s nothing wrong with Kwid in this Ramaphosa economy. The aim is for it to be on R30 per litre by January 2024.”

