Molly Yeh's net worth in 2021 is enough to prove that the kitchen has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with ability and passion in front of a set of cooking utensils and ingredients.

Molly is a Chinese-Jewish American chef. Photo: @mollyyeh

Source: Instagram

Molly Yeh's net worth is in millions of US dollars, and she is just 32 years old. She hosts her food show, and a look at her face reflects the kind of peace that comes from doing what you love most.

Molly Yeh's profile and bio

Birth name: Molly Yeh

Molly Yeh Date of birth: 22nd of May, 1989

22nd of May, 1989 Age : 32 years old (as of 2021)

: 32 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Food blogger, celebrity chef, food critic, television host, food journalist, author, and entrepreneur

: Food blogger, celebrity chef, food critic, television host, food journalist, author, and entrepreneur Famous for: Being the face behind the Girl Meets Farm show on Food Network

Being the face behind the Girl Meets Farm show on Food Network Birthplace : Glenview, Illinois, United States of America

: Glenview, Illinois, United States of America Hometown : Chicago, United States

: Chicago, United States Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence : Grand Forks, Minnesota, United States

: Grand Forks, Minnesota, United States Religion : Judaism

: Judaism Ethnicity : Chinese-Jewish

: Chinese-Jewish Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height : 5 feet and 7 inches

: 5 feet and 7 inches Weight : 58 kilograms

: 58 kilograms Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Parents : John Bruce and Jody Yeh

: John Bruce and Jody Yeh Siblings : Jenna and Mia Reilly-Yeh

: Jenna and Mia Reilly-Yeh Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Nick Hagen

: Nick Hagen Children : Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen

: Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen Education : Glenbrook South High School and Midwest Young Artists Conservatory; Julliard School

: Glenbrook South High School and Midwest Young Artists Conservatory; Julliard School Degrees : Bachelor's degree in Music

: Bachelor's degree in Music Instagram account: @mollyyeh

Background information

The Chinese-Jewish American chef was born on the 22nd of May, 1989, in Illinois, US, but was brought up in the Chicago suburbs. Molly Yeh's age is 32 years old as of 2021.

Molly Yeh's parents are John Bruce and Jody Yeh. They studied at the prestigious Julliard School, which their daughter intends to attend later. Molly grew up alongside an older sister, Jenna, and she also has a half-sister known as Mia Reilly-Yeh.

Molly Yeh's education

She attended the Glenbrook South High School and Midwest Young Artists Conservatory before moving to New York to pursue a degree in Music at the Julliard School.

Chef Yeh is happy doing what she does. Photo: @mollyyeh

Source: Getty Images

Career and net worth

Molly Yeh has musical talents, but her passion for cooking outshined that, and she followed her passion.

Sources have it that she gets a collective annual salary of around $500,000 from her endeavours. As a result, the Girl Meets Farm host has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Below are some of her endeavours for a successful career.

A blogger

The 32 years old kept journals as a little girl, and around 2009, she started a sort of blog that talked about the things she does. My name is Yeh is what she called this personal blog and has grown with Molly's popularity. Is Molly Yeh really nice? Well, her blog exudes fun and an infectious sense of positivity.

A chef

This celebrity chef will set your buds on a pleasurable fire with the different Molly Yeh's recipes that she comes up with often. From roasted potatoes to "chocolatey" scones, anyone interested in eating delicious meals will find Molly's instructions very useful.

An author

Molly Yeh's books give specific sets of instructions on making excellent and healthy meals. She has written two books so far and won an award for her writing skills. The first book, Molly on the Range: Recipe and Stories from An Unlikely Life on a Farm, was published in 2016. Also, she published a second in 2018, and it had a "yoghurty" ring to it.

Television host

The American master chef has a show to her name. She hosts a cooking show, Girl Meets Farm, on Food Network where she thrills her audience with cooking tricks. She is also planning a new cooking show in collaboration with another chef.

Who is Molly's husband?

The celebrity chef got married in 2014, although some sources will argue that it was in 2015, to Nick Hagen, a colleague she met in New York while studying music at the Julliard School.

So, what does Molly Yeh's husband do? Nick Hagen comes from a family of farmers, and he inherited the family's farm at some point. So, after they married, Molly Yeh's new house soon became the farmhouse located in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

The union has produced a daughter, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen, who was born in 2019. However, Molly Yeh's children count is about to go up as she announced during one of her shows that the family is expecting another child by February 2022.

Molly pregnant with the second child. Photo: @mollyyeh

Source: Instagram

House

Molly Yeh's house tour will inspire you to the advantages of having the rare opportunity of living on a farm that can provide some of your kitchen needs and fresh provisions, for that matter.

She hosts her cooking show at the farmhouse, and her husband is super supportive of her career. The farmer-cook relationship between these lovebirds is cute to behold.

Social media presence

Over 750,000 people follow Molly Yeh's Instagram account, and she feeds their timeline with beautiful pictures of delicious-looking meals. Sometimes, she gives quick tips about recipes, but this does not stop her from sharing her family pictures.

Molly Yeh's net worth is an inspiration to anyone scared of taking a significant decision to switch careers towards something they are more passionate about. She could be "cooking" music in the studio but decided that feeding musicians and producers is more important in producing scintillating sounds.

