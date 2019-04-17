Shona Ferguson Biography: age, children, wives, death cause, cars, house, worth

As most South African refer to him, Shona Ferguson, or Uncle Shona, was a renowned filmmaker, business mogul, actor, husband and father. He always had a unique way of drawing your attention, starting from his charming looks to his intelligence and zeal. Shona Ferguson's biography debunks the legend that he was.

Mzansi mourns a legendary filmmaker. Photo: @vuzu.tv

Source: Facebook

Shona Ferguson is a Botswana-born South African famous for being Connie Ferguson's husband. Shona worked behind the scenes for the best-selling and award-winning TV shows. In 2020 he went international after he wrote and acted in a Netflix six-part series called Kings of Joburg. Besides his flourishing career, Mzansi was invested in his family life and committed he was.

Shona Ferguson's profile summary

Celebrity name: Aaron Arthur Ferguson

Aaron Arthur Ferguson Place of birth: Gaborone, Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana Date of birth: 30th April 1974

30th April 1974 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 47

47 Date of death: 30th July 2021

30th July 2021 Place of death: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Citizenship: Botswana, South Africa

Botswana, South Africa Occupation: Director, actor, producer, businessman

Director, actor, producer, businessman Years active: 1992-2021

1992-2021 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Connie Ferguson

Connie Ferguson Children: Alicia Angel Ferguson

Alicia Angel Ferguson Parent: Peter Harry Ferguson

Peter Harry Ferguson Religion: Christian

Christian Shona Ferguson's Instagram: ferguson_films

Shona Ferguson's biography

Shona Ferguson is no more, and his death has caught Mzansi by surprise. While most of his fans are curious to find out his cause of death, others are interested in knowing how his family is processing the pain. His biography unpacks details about his life and how much he is celebrated post-humus.

Where is Shona Ferguson originally from?

Shona was born and brought up in Gaborone, Botswana. This is a small village that is typically very hot. Members of his family still reside in Botswana.

Shona Ferguson's age

How old is Shona Ferguson? He was born on 30th April 1974. He turned forty-seven years in April 2021.

Shona Ferguson's wives

Shona Ferguson's first wife and her husband in their luxurious home Photo: @ZAlebs

Source: Facebook

Shona married Connie, the talented actress, in November 2001. Connie was initially married to Neo Matsunyane and had given birth to her eldest daughter Lesedi Matsunyane. Shona raised Lesedi as her biological father, and most of their fans always thought he sired her.

Connie and Shona Ferguson set the bar high about their perfect marriage. Apart from partnering to see the growth of their careers in acting, they were a match made in heaven. They never shied away from expressing their love for one another.

Did Shona Ferguson marry a second wife? No, he did not. Connie and Shona were meant to celebrate their twentieth marriage anniversary on 31st July 2021. In her message to her late husband, Connie revealed how much they had planned to mark the occasion and how they dreamt of growing old together.

Shona Ferguson's children

Does Shona Ferguson have kids? The two love birds met in July 2021 and got married in November of that year. They welcomed their only child Alicia Angel in June 2002. Alicia turned nineteen in June 2021. Alicia Angel, Connie's second child, is a young music composer and musician. Alicia plays the drum and piano like a pro. She is set to join the South African entertainment industry just like her parents.

He was also a loving grandfather to his only grandson, Rowena Malema.

Shona Ferguson's TV shows and movies

South Africa's business mogul succumbs to COVID-19 related complications. Photo: @ Mwebantu

Source: Facebook

Shona began his career in 1992 as a club DJ at The Palace Hotel Night Club in Lesotho. At the time, he did not think that he would one day be a famous actor. He, however, was sure about his interest in the film industry. He then pursued behind-the-scenes jobs, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He asserts that his step-daughter. Lesedi inspired his transition into acting.

As an actor, he played the following roles,

Ace in the first season of Generations

Tyson in the first season of Isibaya

Dr Leabua, in the first season of Muvhango

JB Bogatsu in the first to the fourth season of Rockville

Alex in the first season of Scandal!

Jerry Maake in the first season of The Queen

Itumeleng Tladi in the first and second seasons of The Wild

In 2020, he produced and featured in a Netflix six-part series called Kings of Joburg.

He also featured in the following movies,

2010's Mrs Mandela

2013's Rockville

2016's The Queen

Ferguson Films

The late Shona also co-owned Ferguson Films, a film-producing company he founded with Connie, his business partner and wife.

Connie and Shona Ferguson's house

Apart from amassing a plethora of luxuries through his successful career, Mr Ferguson gave his family the best. His family lives in a multi-story house with spiral staircases and the most luxurious furniture. From the snippets that the late and his wife shared on Instagram, Shona Ferguson's house is one of the most expensive houses in the country.

Shona Ferguson's net worth 2021

His net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. He owned some of the most luxurious rides, a range rover, a flashy BMW, a Rolls Royce, a Bentley and a G-Wagon.

Shona Ferguson's cause of death

What caused Shona Ferguson's death? Shona Ferguson died on Friday, 30th July 2021. A joint statement by Ferguson Films and Ferguson Foundation confirmed the news that sent shockwaves through the country.

According to the statement, the business mogul passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. The statement read,

He passed away at noon today. Mr Ferguson's untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications and not a heart operation reported in the media. We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time. More details will be shared in future.

According to a source from the hospital, the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago. He had been in the ICU for more than a week. According to the source, the late had had multiple procedures done, but he did not make it out alive.

South Africa's reaction to the message

News of Shona Ferguson's death sent shockwaves throughout the country. While Mzansi eulogized the man who changed the game in the film industry, others could not hide the pain. His wife shared an emotional tribute to her husband, and every word in the message reflected her pain. She promised to carry on his legacy.

Shona Ferguson changed the game in the film industry by grooming most of the actors and actresses in the industry. He also set the bar as a present and devoted husband and father. Mzansi will miss him dearly.

READ ALSO: Tsepo Tshola: age, family, songs, cause of death, funeral, profiles

Two weeks ago, Briefly.co.za published emotional details about Tsepo Tshola. The legendary musician succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

Tsepo Tshola was a Lesotho-born jazz artist known for his baritone. One of his best-selling hits was Holokile.

Source: Briefly.co.za