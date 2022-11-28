Global site navigation

Who is Scott Blokker? The life story of Shaun T's wife and model
by  Bennett Yates

Scott Blokker is an American retired professional soccer player, model, and celebrity spouse, well-known for being the partner of Shaun T, who is a celebrity fitness guru best known for his home fitness programs for adults and children, which include T25, Insanity and Hip-Hop Abs.

Scott Blokker's spouse
It was during his modelling career that Scott met Shaun T. Photo by Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images

Scott Blokker worked as an accountant for his family's company before moving to New York to pursue modelling. While modelling, he met Shaun T. They are life and business partners who work together in the fitness world and spend quality time tending to their twins.

Scott Blokker's profile and bio summary

NameScott Blokker
Date of birthDecember 8, 1971
Age51 years (As of 2022)
BirthplaceNew York City, the USA
NationalityAmerican
Star SignSagittarius
ProfessionModel, Soccer Player
Marital statusMarried
SpouseShaun T (m. 2012)
SiblingsKevin Blokker
ChildrenSander Vaughn, Silas Rhys
EthnicityWhite
Height5 feet 8 inches
Weight73 kg
Eye colourBlack
Hair colourBrown
Body measurements45:34:18
Sexual orientationGay
Net worth$1.5 million
Social mediaTwitter, Instagram

How old is Scott Blokker?

Scott was born in New York City, USA, on December 8, 1971. His age is 51 years in 2022. He grew up in Seattle, residence with his parents and Brother Kevin.

Who is Scott Blokker's spouse?

Shaun T was born Shaun Thompson on May 2, 1978, in Camden, New Jersey, United States, and he is 44 years of age in 2022. He has only one sibling, Ennis Thompson.

Scott Blokker's children
Shaun T is a celebrity fitness guru known for his home fitness programs for adults and children. Photo by Mark Sagliocco
Source: Getty Images

Scott and Shaun T married on October 13, 2012. At first, it was tough for Scott to accept his true identity, but then Shaun T made him realize that being gay is terrific.

Their wedding in New York had a 1030s Chicago/Boardwalk Empireesque theme entitled Midnight Love. Shaun confided that walking down the aisle escorted by his brother and mother and seeing Scott and his parents was the most moving part of his life.

Who are Scott Blokker's children?

They are parents of twin boys who they had through a surrogate. The couple welcomed Sander Vaughn and Silas Rhys on November 17, 2017.

Scott Blokker's career

Blokker grew up interested in sports but had an affinity for football at a young age. He became professional in the NSL, where he played throughout the 1990s, and retired in 2000. He played professionally for Seattle, Sweden, Buffalo, Portland and Cincinnati teams.

Scott Blokker's height and weight
At first, it was tough for Scott to accept his true identity, but then Shaun T made him realize that being gay is fantastic. Photo: @Shaun T (modified by author)
Source: UGC

He later retired from active football and worked in business development with his parents' company. He later developed an interest in modelling and relocated to New York to pursue his modelling career. It was during his modelling career that he met Shaun T.

What is Scott Blokker's height and weight?

The former professional footballer measures 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 73 kg. He has black eyes and brown hair that complements well with his athletic body. His other body measurements are 45-34-18. As a former model and fitness guru, he exercises regularly to maintain a physically fit body.

Who carried Shaun T's baby?

After the babies were released from the NICU, Shaun T and Blokker felt it was essential to introduce them to Chasteen and her family. After all, not only had Chasteen carried the boys for close to 33 weeks, but her family was there as her support and supported Shaun T and Blokker during that time.

Scott Blokker's social media
Scott and Shaun T married on October 13, 2012. Photo: @Shaun T (modified by author)
Source: UGC

What is Scott Blokker's net worth?

Blokker has a bet worth estimated over $1.5 million. He amassed his net worth initially while playing in the NSL. This experience allowed him to travel to many countries and learn about life. His spouse Shaun Thompson also has a whopping net worth of $10 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Scott Blokker, better known as Shaun T's wife. He is a former professional footballer and model.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Mfesane Bhekizulu's biography. Who is he? Major Mfesane Bhekizulu is a well-recognized entrepreneur, media face, and internet personality from South Africa.

What makes Mfesane popular? He was pushed into the limelight in May 2022 after the murder of his girlfriend named Namhla Mtwa. The police have been under immense pressure to act on information released on social media relating to the case.

