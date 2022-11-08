Biography of Melissa Heholt: Everything to know about J Cole's wife

Melissa Heholt is an American professional event planner, manager, and executive director of Dreamville Foundation, a non-profit organization. However, she is popular as the wife of American-German hip-hop artist Jermaine Lamarr Cole, better known by his stage name J. Cole. Before venturing into event planning, Melissa was a teacher. But what led her to switch careers?

Melissa Heholt graduated with an M.S. degree in Elementary Education and started as a teacher. She realized her passion for event planning and eventually switched careers. Besides being a successful events planner, she also serves as the executive director of Cole's Dreamville Foundation.

Melissa Heholt's profiles and bio

Full name Melissa Heholt Date of birth October 10, 1987 Age 35 years Occupation Event manager Nationality American Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace New York, America Height 5'4" Weight 55kg (Approx) Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Jermaine Lamarr Cole Hobbies Cooking, shopping, and reading School Archbishop Molly High School College St. Johns University Religion Christianity Net worth $700k

How old is Melissa Heholt?

The celebrity spouse was born on October 10, 1987, in New York, USA. Thus, Melissa Heholt's age is 35 years as of 2022. She is African American and spent most of her time in New Jersey with her three younger siblings.

Melissa Heholt's education

She attended Archbishop Molloy High School and later proceeded to St. John's University in New York, where she met with J. Cole. She started with a degree in Education but later changed her mind and shifted to study Health Administration. She boasts two bachelor's degrees and a master's degree in childhood education.

Who is Jay Cole's wife?

J Cole and Melissa met while still in university. They had an almost decade-long relationship before getting married in 2015.

Melissa Heholt's children

The celebrity couple is blessed with two boys, who were born in 2016 and 2019. However, their names are not provided as the couple has decided to keep their children's lives private.

Melissa Heholt's career

After graduation, she was not fortunate to land a decent job sufficient to pay her bills. Thus, she enrolled for a master's degree in elementary education. After graduation, she did not teach for long before losing interest in teaching, and she resigned.

She developed an interest in events planning and landed a position at Makini Regal Design, an event management company, where she worked as an apprentice for some time.

In 2014, after gaining considerable experience in events management, she decided to start her own business, Statice Events. Her first major client was Team Epiphany, a lifestyle and marketing agency. The business has become quite successful since then, and she is currently one of the most successful event planners in New York.

At Dreamville

Melissa also works as an executive director at Dreamville, a charity organization Cole established in October 2011. The company is based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The foundation was created to motivate the younger generation and eradicate poverty.

Melissa Heholt's facts

She holds a Master's in Education.

Melissa is the executive director of the Dreamville Foundation.

She once worked as a teacher.

She loves good food and often tries out new cuisines.

She has an interest in floral designs.

She was raised in an American family as the oldest of four children.

Melissa Heholt's husband

Are J. Cole and Melissa Heholt still together? J Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lemarr Cole, is Melissa's husband, and they are happy in their marriage. Cole was born on January 1985 in Frankfurt, Germany. Thus, he is 37 years.

While growing up, he played the violin and developed an interest in music. He knew he would one day become a successful musician, and by the time Cole was 12, he was rapping and making beats. He later relocated to New York to study and advance his music career. By the time he was 16, he had sent mixtapes to some musicians such as Eminem and Jay Z.

What are Melissa Heholt's measurements?

Melissa measures 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 55kg. She has curly black hair, and her eye colour is also black.

What is Melissa Heholt's net worth?

J Cole's wife has an estimated net worth of over $700k. The husband has a net worth of $60 million and is one of the highest-paid rappers in the world.

Above is everything you would love to know about Melissa Heholt, a successful US-based event planner. She has created her own identity irrespective of her husband's popularity. Additionally, she is the executive director of her husband's charity initiative Dreamville Foundation.

