South Africa is renowned for its vibrant economy, which is among the best in Africa. As one might expect with such an economy, there are numerous employment opportunities, with some jobs having higher demand than others. Which are the top careers in demand in South Africa in 2023?

Careers in demand in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels

Source: UGC

What do the hiring trends in South Africa look like? Of course, some fields employ more people than others. For instance, the finance, technology, engineering, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors have been hiring more people than others.

The top careers in demand in South Africa

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa? Here is a list of the top 225 jobs in demand in South Africa today.

1. Engineering

Careers in demand in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Antony Trivet

Source: UGC

Engineers are generally highly sought after in South Africa and many other countries. The engineering field has numerous specialisation areas, the most common being civil, electrical, aviation, and mechanical engineering. Their problem-solving skills are essential for any organisation looking to remain relevant and expand its territories in the competitive world.

The average annual salary of an engineer in South Africa is about R572,567.

2. Safety environment officer

South Africa is a growing economy, and many of its companies are looking to operate within the required safety standards. As a result, companies are constantly employing personnel to help them minimise environmental hazards. These people also assess the health and safety of employers.

The average annual salary of a safety environment officer in South Africa is about R387,500.

3. Business finance manager

A commercial/business finance manager typically works closely with a company's head of finance with roles that include supporting budgeting and forecasting. They also make strategic decisions and support new tenders and projects across the business.

The average annual salary of a business finance manager in South Africa is about R 5,400,000.

4. Chief financial officer

A chief financial officer, commonly known as a CFO, is the officer tasked with the primary responsibility for managing the company's finances, including financial planning, management of financial risks, record-keeping, and financial reporting.

In South Africa, a CFO earns an average annual salary of R1,260,000.

5. Accountant

Accounting is one of the most in-demand jobs in South Africa and numerous other countries. As expected, accountants are also among the most sought-after personnel in South Africa. Usually, they provide technical accounting skills required in handling money and providing companies with accurate financial information.

Companies need them because they provide essential advice on a wide range of financial matters.

South African accountants earn anything between R214,800 and R6,600,000, depending on one's experience.

6. Software developer

Most modern-day organisations have put some effort towards partial or full digitisation of operations. As a result, IT specialists have become quite sought-after over the past few years. They create and manage software programmes for many companies. Software developers can be employed in many fields due to the versatile nature of their knowledge and skills.

The average annual salary of a software developer in South Africa is about R600,000.

7. Cloud computing specialist

Careers in demand in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Christina Morillo

Source: UGC

Cloud computing is undoubtedly one of the most significant aspects of IT in today's world. As a career, cloud computing is among the most wanted jobs in South Africa due to its attractive average pay. Still, there is a shortage of such specialists in the country now that many people are using tools hosted on the cloud.

The average annual salary of a cloud computing specialist in South Africa is R1,300,000

8. Data scientist

Data scientists gather and analyse large sets of unstructured and structured data. They combine their math knowledge and technical computer skills to help companies make objective decisions. Top companies in need of data scientists include search engine companies, survey firms, financial institutions, marketing firms, and governments. This makes data science one of the most needed jobs in South Africa.

A data scientist earns an average annual salary of R1,020,006.

9. Cybersecurity engineer

As much as every company embraces technological innovations, there are many cyber-related risks that they need to be aware of. Cloud networks are prone to security targets nowadays, and numerous malicious hackers roam the web looking for vulnerabilities. As a result, more and more young people are leaning towards courses related to cyber security.

In South Africa, a cybersecurity engineer earns an average annual salary of about R1,392,000.

10. Customer service officer

This is one of the most highly sought-after jobs in South Africa. This is because of the numerous fields one can be employed in after acquiring a degree or diploma in the field. The retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors are among the leading employers of customer service personnel. Despite the significantly high number of skilled people in this field, new graduates hardly miss job opportunities.

The average annual salary of a customer service officer is about R195,000.

11. Logistics manager

Supply chain planning is always a priority for any big corporation. Usually, logistics managers oversee all the distribution and storage of a company's products. They are also regarded as vital because they help meet customers' needs.

A logistics manager earns an average annual salary of about R484,000.

12. Video content creators and editors

The world is gradually gravitating towards video content, with other forms recently dropping in popularity. Content creation is among the fastest-growing sector not only in South Africa but also in the world. Most of these creators have extensive SEO skills, which are also quite sought-after by many online firms nowadays.

A skilled video content specialist earns about R300,000 per year on average.

13. Marketing manager

Careers in demand in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Dominika Roseclay

Source: UGC

Marketing is a broad area. There are many employment opportunities in the sector. These experts usually conduct demographic analysis and product promotion. Additionally, one can also secure employment in numerous industries such as hospitality, tourism, technology, and more.

In South Africa, a marketing manager earns about R480,000 per year.

14. Senior project director

Senior-level project managers have numerous roles, including monitoring the progress of construction projects, making strategic decisions, and providing guidance to the junior staff. The career falls under project management courses that are in huge demand in South Africa.

In South Africa, a project director earns an average of R840,000 per year.

15. Plant maintenance supervisor

Plant supervisors oversee the overall operations of an industrial plant. They also offer guidance to the subordinate staff. Additionally, these specialists also manage the inventory of all plant supplies. They are mostly hired by manufacturing companies, processing companies, and wide-ranging logistics firms.

A plant maintenance supervisor earns an average of R500,000 per year in South Africa.

16. Brand manager

A brand manager is a professional who is responsible for ensuring that the company's products, services, and product lines resonate with current or potential customers. They also monitor marketing trends and keep an eye on competitive companies in the marketplace.

In South Africa, a brand manager earns about R433,000 per year.

17. Quality assurance manager

Quality assurance is among the most in-demand careers in South Africa today. Nowadays, most firms are adopting a customer-centric approach to their operations, with quality being one of the crucial attributes. Their main objective is to create products that cater to their customer's specific needs. This is what makes quality assurance management quite lucrative.

The average quality assurance manager salary in South Africa is R530,333 per year.

18. Demand planner

Production and demand planning go hand in hand. A demand planner is a professional who uses analytical and sales data to estimate the future demand for a product or service for an organisation.

In South Africa, a demand planner earns an average of R480,000 per year.

19. Nursing Assistant

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Laura James

Source: UGC

Health matters are a priority in any country, and South Africa is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the country lose many people, and the scarcity of nursing assistants was among the reasons. This is one of the medical careers in demand in South Africa today.

The average annual salary of a nursing assistant in South Africa is about R1,591,452.

20. Business development manager

Business development entails tasks and processes to develop and implement growth opportunities within and between organisations. It is a subclass of the fields of business, commerce, and organisational theory.

In South Africa, an entry-level business development manager earns about R360,000 per year.

21. Credit manager

Number-crunching and interpersonal skills are typically at the top of the list of requirements for credit managers, as they are responsible for optimising sales while overseeing the credit-granting process of a company. The roles are demanding, but they are also well-paid and in high demand across South Africa.

A credit manager in SA earns an average of R1,020,006 per year.

22. Front-end developer

A Front-End Developer is someone who creates websites and web applications. The Front-End Developer creates things that the user sees. The average front-end developer salary in South Africa is R600,000 per year.

23. Attorney

An attorney advises and represents clients in courts, before government agencies, and in private legal matters. They also communicate with their clients, colleagues, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings.

In South Africa, a lawyer earns an average annual salary of R720,006.

24. e-Commerce Specialist

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Source: UGC

As businesses and consumers in South Africa continue to shift towards online shopping, the need for e-commerce specialists, especially at the mid-senior level, remains extremely high. Demand for qualified e-Commerce support candidates with retail and digital skills keeps increasing.

An e-Commerce specialist in South Africa earns about R480,000 per year.

25. Human resource manager

A human resource manager has two basic functions: overseeing department functions and managing employees. That's why human resources managers must be well-versed in numerous human resources disciplines.

An entry-level human resource manager in South Africa earns about R297,000 per year.

There are numerous careers in demand in South Africa in 2023. The country is home to one of the most vibrant economies in Africa and numerous employment opportunities. Like in other countries, some jobs are in higher demand than others.

READ ALSO: 50 best jobs to work from home South Africa 2023

Briefly.co.za recently shared a related post about the best jobs to work from home in South Africa. Working from home became the norm when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now many companies have embraced the new trend.

How can I earn money working from home? Read the article to know all the jobs that allow employees to work remotely with impressive pay.

Source: Briefly News