Software engineer's salary per month in South Africa in 2023

The world of technology is changing every day. It is no wonder IT specialists are some of the highest-paid professionals globally. Software engineering is also one of the most in-demand career choices in South Africa. This article highlights the average monthly software engineer salary that will help you make an informed decision if you want to venture into this career field.

Individuals who are driven, detail-oriented and have a general interest in IT are ideal candidates for a software engineering job. Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications.

Are software engineers in demand in South Africa?

Before we discuss the average software engineer salary, let us highlight these positions' availability. Globally, software engineers are in high demand as there is always a need for some form of technological assistance, as the corporate part of the process is continuously growing.

South Africa is no different, with constant job vacancies being posted on multiple job websites for those of all levels of experience.

How much do software engineers earn?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary for these professionals in the USA is $139,952. This translates to $67.28 an hour, $2,691 a week and $11,662 monthly. However, this amount is subject to change with work experience and does not reflect the income in other countries.

How much does a software engineer earn in South Africa?

A software engineer’s monthly salary in South Africa can vary depending on the company, location and experience.

South African job site Talent reports that these professionals earn R52,462 monthly and R629,542 per year. Entry-level positions start at R343,333 annually, while most experienced individuals make up R720,000 annually.

What does a software engineer do?

Software engineers mainly design and create computer systems and applications to solve real-life problems. In addition, they collaborate with other professionals, such as UX designers and product managers.

Where to study software engineering in South Africa

Are you interested in learning software engineering? Here is a list of institutions for your consideration:

University of Cape Town

University of Pretoria

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Durban University of Technology

University of the Western Cape

University of Johannesburg

University of the Witwatersrand

Tshwane University of Technology

Stellenbosch University

Varsity College

How long does it take to be a software engineer in South Africa?

It typically takes four years to complete this course if you are pursuing a bachelor’s degree and two years for a Master’s degree. However, some programs may offer accelerated, part-time options that allow one complete the degree faster or on a more flexible schedule.

What is the highest IT salary in South Africa?

The average IT specialist salary in South Africa is R720,006 per year or R60,001 monthly. This may include transport and other allowances.

What is the highest-paying job in South Africa?

Specialist doctors are currently the highest-paid professionals in South Africa. According to Fundiconnect, a neurosurgeon earns an average of R3.3 million per year.

The average software engineer salary per month in South Africa can be estimated based on averages, but the value can drastically vary. Overall, aspects like the current job market and location are vital in how much these professionals earn.

