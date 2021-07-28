Top 50 high-demand products to sell from home in South Africa 2023

The rise of present-age shopping platforms has made conducting home-based businesses extremely easy. If you are looking for the best way to make money selling items online, you can opt for a home-based business. You can create a virtual store to coordinate orders and sales. Which are some of the top products to sell from home in 2023?

Products to sell from home. Photo: pixabay.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

You need a computer or smartphone, a stable internet connection, and some capital to start your home-based business. One of the most common models for this business is drop-shipping. With this, you do not necessarily have to maintain physical stock. Discover the best products to sell from home today.

The best products to sell from home in 2023

A home-based business will almost certainly come up when trying to figure out how to make money fast in contemporary South Africa. Here is a look at the 50 easy things to sell for a small business in 2023.

50. Handmade scented candles

If you are looking for handmade product ideas to sell, consider selling homemade scented candles. Scented candles are extremely popular during all seasons.

You can buy wax and essential oils to make your custom-made candles. Alternatively, you can buy them wholesale and resell them for a profit.

49. Online courses

Did you know you can create an online course within a short period? This is a low-production cost idea, meaning the majority of the profit goes directly back to you. You must identify a niche in your area of expertise before creating a course.

48. Travel tumblers

Stainless steel travel tumblers are one of the high-demand products to sell in 2023 because they will always be useful as people travel for work and pleasure. They are great to sell as merch if you have a big audience looking to purchase from you.

47. Printable art

One of the unique things to sell online is printable art. The best thing about this is that the profits are much higher because the production and delivery cost is extremely low. All you need to do is send your customers pieces of art in soft copy.

Products to sell online from home. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

46. Office supplies

Most small, medium, and large enterprises are going digital. They are digitising their procurement processes. Office supplies are among the best products to sell online from home in 2023. You can purchase them in bulk and sell them for a profit.

45. Stickers

Stickers are a popular item to sell. If you are creative and looking for DIY products to sell, you can buy an at-home sticker maker. Use it to create unique stickers that will sell more.

44. Pet toys

Many South African homes now have pets. Pet owners have a budget for their pets' health insurance, food, and other essentials. This new trend has created a demand for pet toys, which you can sell online.

43. Matcha tea

Matcha tea is a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, traditionally consumed in East Asia. It is very high in antioxidants and has numerous health benefits for your body and brain. It is quite popular and one of the most profitable products to sell online in SA.

42. Athleisure/ sportswear

Athleisure/ sportswear has become quite fashionable in South Africa because more people are into physical fitness. If you are looking for things to sell to start a business, consider comfortable and stylish athleisure products.

41. Sofa beds

Sofa beds have been on the market for many years. They have become quite popular among South African renters because they save space and money for those on a budget.

Easy things to sell for a small business. Photo: pexels.com, @John Petalcurin

Source: UGC

40. Keycaps

There are many gamers and Twitch streamers in South Africa and other parts of the world today. These people often need customised keyboards complete with keycaps. Keycaps are the plastic coverings that sit on top of your key switches, and they are in demand in 2023.

39. Portable blenders

Staying fit and healthy is increasingly important to consumers. Many people want healthy smoothies on the go. As a result, the demand for portable blenders is at an all-time high.

38. Adult products

Adult products have become much less stigmatised over the past decade. There is an emerging sexual wellness trend among men and women. As a result, adult toys are selling pretty well. Beware that you should not sell them to minors.

37. Photography and videography equipment

The rise of YouTubers and social media users and influencers has led to an increased demand for videography and photography equipment. These include cameras, lenses, tripods, and lighting equipment, among others.

36. Gaming mice

PC gamers have increased in the last few years. They are a huge target market for gaming mice. Every PC gamer needs a good gaming mouse. There are different types of gaming mice for different types of gamers. You can stock them all.

35. Hair wigs

Hair wigs for have become increasingly popular. There is plenty of room in the market for new sellers. To be successful, try focusing on a specific market segment.

What's a good product to sell from home? Photo: pexels.com, @Mart Production

Source: UGC

34. Yoga mats

Yoga mats are one of the products that are always in demand because people want to keep fit. While they are already sold in tons of fitness retail stores, there is still room in the online market for more sellers.

33. Resistance bands

One of the most sought-after fitness aids in 2023 is resistance bands. They offer a more affordable alternative to weights for resistance training and are easier to use in small spaces.

32. LED lights

LED lights have grown in popularity because they are more energy-efficient than other lighting options. There are various types of LED lights in the market, from light-up sneakers to solar-powered lights, fairy lights, and LED light strips.

31. Gardening supplies

Gardening is a hobby for many South Africans, especially those in urban areas. You can stock flower pots, water cans, seeds, bulbs, fertilisers, and other types of supplies for these people.

30. Art supplies

Art represents an extremely wide industry. You can consider selling items such as watercolours, paintbrushes, crayons, canvas materials, and frames. You might also want to venture into pricier, rare art supplies for better returns.

What should I start selling at home? Photo: pexels.com, @Mike van Schoonderwalt

Source: UGC

29. Auto accessories

The automotive industry has led to the growth of numerous other industries centred on manufacturing, distributing, and installing auto accessories. Common fast sellers include tires, GPS trackers, dash recorders, smart keys, and phone holders.

28. Baby products

Babies are often said to be an entire industry of their own. You can sell numerous items if you decide to venture into this massive industry. Some great options include diapers, formula, baby clothes, and baby skincare products.

27. Bags and totes

Regardless of how much the fashion industry changes, bags and totes always seem to be in fashion. Look into the types of bags that are currently trendy, or try some vintage pieces. Either way, you will have customers if your bags are of good quality.

26. Beach blankets and towels

If you live near a beach, selling beach blankets and towels is among the best businesses you can run from home. These items are often in demand by people visiting the beach and looking to relax after a dip in the ocean.

25. Bedding items

The bedroom is inarguably one of the most important places in any home. This room is often synonymous with rest and relaxation.

This explains why a lot of people invest heavily in bedding items such as bed sheets, pillows, pillowcases, and duvets.

24. Belts and ties

Belts and ties are the hallmarks of a nice formal male dress code. These items are easy to sell from home since they occupy little space and can be easily packaged.

23. Blue light glasses

Blue light has been said to cause all sorts of problems, including poor sleep. This has led to increased demand for blue light glasses as people look for a way to prevent the harmful effects of this light. The increased demand makes this a potentially high-return business.

Products to sell from home. Photo: pixabay.com, @LubosHouska

Source: UGC

22. Books

While smartphones and computers have grossly affected people's reading culture, there is still a significant number of people who still read. You can choose to sell hard copy books or the more modern eBooks.

21. Children's toys

Toys are central to children's entertainment. They come in a wide range of forms and sizes. Feel free to research the best and most entertaining toys and sell them from the comfort of your home.

20. Coffee mugs

Who doesn't love a unique, customised coffee mug? There are virtually countless ways you can customise these mugs and sell them to your clients online.

19. Computer accessories

As the world becomes more and more interconnected each day, computers continue to play an integral role in most people's lives. Unfortunately, like other machines, computers break down occasionally, requiring a change of parts.

Selling these parts and accessories is a potentially profitable business. Besides the excellent individual sales, these accessories are also among the best wholesale products to sell from home in South Africa.

18. Electronics

The consumer electronics industry is massive, fueled by recent developments in technology. Some of the best-selling products in this category include smartphones, smartwatches, wireless speakers, and cameras.

17. Exercise equipment

As people look for ways to keep fit and reduce lifestyle diseases, the demand for exercise equipment keeps rising. Items such as barbells, kettlebells, weights, skipping ropes, dumbbells, and tension ropes are among those in high demand.

16. Fitness trackers

Fitness trackers are perfect for people who exercise outdoors. These little pieces of tech can measure one's fitness using numerous pointers such as blood oxygen level, calorie loss, heartbeat rate, etc.

Additionally, these items' small sizes make them some of the easiest products to sell online from home.

15. Greeting cards

A greeting card is a piece of card stock, often with an illustration or photo, made of high-quality paper and that features an expression of friendship or another sentiment. You can make and sell these or buy them from a printing company and resell them.

14. Haircare products

The hair care industry has grown quite tremendously in the last few decades. As a result, there are numerous products designed for men's, women's, and children's hair. You can choose to focus on one of the three products or all of them.

Easy things to sell for a small business. Photo: pixabay.com, @milivigerova

Source: UGC

13. Indoor plants

Indoor plants serve different purposes. Some of the most common include scents, aesthetics, and insect repellence. Whatever the reason, indoor plants are in high demand.

12. Jewellery and fashion accessories

Accessories such as earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings are all designed to enhance one's look. You can specialise in a specific jewellery and accessories line or deal in all of them.

11. Puzzles and board games

Puzzles and board games range in type and complexity. Some of the common ones include Monopoly, Chess, Draughts, Scrabble, and Jenga.

10. Scarves

Scarves are among the most versatile clothing items. They can be worn with almost anything, making them quite handy, especially in places with erratic weather.

9. Shapewear

Shapewear refers to an undergarment designed to create a smooth silhouette and sculpt your figure to highlight your natural curves, especially when wearing tight-fitting clothing. These clothing items are often in high demand for fashion-conscious women.

8. Skincare products

Some top skin care products include makeup removers, lotions, face and hand creams, and sunscreen. When learning how to sell beauty products from home, consider essential factors such as price, brand strength, effectiveness, and ratings in major online stores.

7. Smartphone accessories

In the modern-day world, where most people have smartphones, phone accessories have become essential. From audio accessories to chargers and phone covers, these items enhance smartphone usage.

6. Spices

What goods are sold most online? Photo: pixabay.com, @mattyphotographyy

Source: UGC

From the tantalising scent to the mouthwatering taste, spices play a huge role in people's culinary experiences. You can have a vibrant online business dealing with spices.

5. Wellness supplements

Wellness supplements are products designed to enhance a person's diet through consumable pills, powders, liquids, or capsules. These often vary in composition and intended results. Most South Africans use wellness supplements to improve their health.

4. T-shirts

The customised t-shirt business has been around for years now. T-shirts are pretty much the epitome of casual wear, making them quite easy to sell to the huge market of people who prefer casual dressing to formal ones.

3. Wall art

This category includes wall mounts, canvas prints, artistic clocks, and watercolour paints. You can stock these in different sizes and sell them from the comfort of your home.

2. Watches

Most people today rely on their smartphones to tell time. Still, the conventional watch is still quite functional, both as a time and fashion accessory. Watches vary greatly in design and pricing, making this a potentially great business venture.

1. Water bottles

Unique things to sell. Photo: pixabay.com, @NatureFriend

Source: UGC

Water bottles have become a common sight in most offices, classes, and hiking trails. They come in different materials (e.g., glass, metal, and plastic) and sizes. Note that most water bottles should be for room-temp or cold water, not hot.

How to sell products online from home

Are you trying to figure out how to sell products from home? Here is a brief look at the basic steps involved.

Find your products

Identify your niche market

Conduct market research

Create buyer personas

Brand your business

Build your e-commerce website

Set up processes for payment, shipping, and staying in touch

Create high-quality product content

Promote your products

What is the most in-demand product today?

The demand for a product is determined by numerous factors, including its immediate need, appeal, trends, and pricing. Some easy-to-sell items include personalised gifts, candles, jewellery, and clothes.

What homemade products sell the best?

Some common products to make and sell include wooden toys, greeting cards, hair accessories and hand-stitched pieces of clothing.

What should I start selling at home?

You should start selling things you feel are in demand and know about. Before starting an online business, do some research to avoid making poor decisions.

What goods are sold most online?

Some products that sell the most and have attractive profit margins include television accessories, beauty products, and jewellery.

What's a good product to sell from home?

Some good products to sell from home are resistance bands, photography equipment, gardening supplies, and gaming mice. You can find more in the sections above.

There are numerous products to sell from home today. In the modern-day, home-based businesses have been on the rise as more and more people embrace e-commerce platforms.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the best beds for sale in South Africa. When purchasing a bed, one must consider numerous aspects, including material, comfort, style, and perceived durability.

The wide range of choices available in today's market can easily confuse a potential buyer. It is important to consult a professional regarding sleeper couches, frames, pedestals, and wood types.

Source: Briefly News