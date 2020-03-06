SA coins price list 2022: The list includes worthy investments

Rare coins are typically seen as a store of wealth in various countries. These coins are difficult to find and often have some rich history behind them, attributes that make them valuable to collectors. Like numerous other asset classes, these rare coins often tend to increase in value as time goes. What is the current SA coins price list, what are the most valuable coins, and how much do they cost?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some of South Africa's most valuable coins. Photo: @singaporecoinscurrency

Source: UGC

The most valuable SA coins are produced by the Numismatic Division of the South African Mint. Most of them are made of gold, silver, or a combination of both. The most common ones in the valuable old coins price list include the renowned Protea, Natura, and Krugerrand series.

SA coins price list in 2022

Are you wondering how much the most valuable coins in SA cost? Here is a detailed South African coin value catalogue.

2020 Krugerrand

Krugerrands are gold coins that were first minted by the South African mint in 1967 to help promote South African gold in the international markets. It also made it possible for individuals to own gold. Today, Krugerrands are among the most frequently traded coins in the world market.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Here is a look at the Krugerrand old South African coins price list.

The 2oz Gold Proof for R74,995

The 1oz Gold Proof for R33,995

The 1/4oz (22ct Gold) for R8,995

The 1/10oz (22ct Gold) for R4,495

The 1/50oz (22ct Gold) for R1,395

The 2oz Fine-Silver Proof for R1,995

The Fractional Set (5 coins) for R33,995

The Prestige Set (6 coins) for R71,995

The 1oz Fine-Silver Proof for R995

2019 Krugerrand

Here is the current price list of the 2019 Krugerrand coins.

The 1oz (22ct gold) for R33,995

The 1/4oz (22ct gold) for R8,995

The 1/10oz (22ct gold) for R4,495

The 1/50oz (22ct gold) for R1,395

The 1oz Fine Silver Proof Ag 999 for R995

The Fractional with Silver Set (6 coins) for R32,995

The Prestige Set (6 coins) for R71,995

The Fractional 5 (coin set) for R33,995

The D-Day 75 Year Commemorative Set for R36,995

2018 Krugerrand

Some modern Krugerrand coins. Photo: @hgminvestments

Source: UGC

This is the 2022 price list of the 2018 Krugerrand coin category.

R33,995 for the 1oz (22ct gold)

R8,995 for the 1/4oz (22ct gold)

R4,495 for the 1/10oz (22ct gold)

R1,395 for the 1/50oz (22ct gold)

R995 for the 1oz Fine - Silver Proof

R32,995 for the Fractional Set with silver (6 coins)

R71,995 for the Prestige Set (6 coins)

R33,995 for the Fractional Set (5 coins)

2017 Krugerrand 50th anniversary single coin

The 2017 Krugerrand 5oz (22ct gold) is quite pricey and currently costs R240,000.

2020 Big 5: Rhino

In 2019, the South African Mint released a series of coins with the Big Five as its theme. The animals in the theme include the African elephant, the lion, the rhino, the leopard and the buffalo. Here is a look at the 2020 Big 5 Rhino coins.

R69,995 for the 2020 Big 5 Rhino + Krugerrand 2 coin set - gold (Big 5 Rhino 1oz 24ct Proof Gold and Krugerrand 1oz 22ct Proof Gold with privy mark)

R1,995 for the 2020 Big 5 Rhino + Krugerrand 2 coin set- silver (Big 5 Rhino 1oz Proof Silver Ag 999 and Krugerrand 1oz Proof Silver Ag 999 with privy mark).

R33,995 for the 2020 Big 5 Rhino Proof 1oz Gold Au 999.9

R1,995 for the Proof Set

R595 for the 2020 Big 5 Rhino Brilliant Uncirculated 1oz Silver Ag 999 blister pack.

2020 Big 5: Lion

R26,995 for the Platinum 1oz Pt 999.5

2019 Big 5: Elephant

R26,995 for the Proof Platinum 1oz Pt 999.5

2019 Celebrating South Africa: 25 Years of Constitutional Democracy

These coins were minted as a commemoration of South Africa's 25 years as a constitutional democracy. Here is a look at their current prices.

R36,995 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 years of constitutional democracy Launch Set (Proof)

R33,995 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 years of constitutional democracy R500 (1oz, 24ct Gold, Proof)

R36,995 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 years of constitutional democracy 9 Coin Set (Proof)

R1,995 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 years of constitutional democracy 8 Coin Set (Proof)

R995 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 Years Of Constitutional Democracy R50 (Sterling-Silver proof)

R295 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 years of constitutional democracy 6 Coin Set (Uncirculated)

R195 for the Celebrating South Africa: 25 Years Of Constitutional Democracy R50 (Bronze alloy Proof)

2018 Celebrating South Africa (Mandela 100 years)

These coins were made to celebrate Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday. Here is a look at the Mandela coins price list.

R36,995 for the Prestige Set (4 coin set)

R995 for the R50 (proof quality, sterling-silver)

R127 for the R50 (bronze alloy, proof)

2017 OR Tambo Centenary

old South African coins. Photo: @Old South African Coins And Notes

Source: UGC

The sterling-silver coin features on its reverse a stylized interpretation of OR Tambo as a young man, together with his full name 'Oliver Reginald Tambo. Here are the prices of the different 2017 OR Tambo Centenary category:

R36,995 for the Prestige Set (4 coin set)

R33,995 for the R500 (1oz, 24ct gold)

R1,995 for the Set (3 coin set)

R995 for the (proof quality, sterling-silver)

R250 for the R50 (proof quality, base metal)

2019 Kruger to Canyons Biosphere Reserve Colour coins

These 2019 coins were minted to celebrate the Kruger to Canyons Biosphere Reserve. This is located in the north-east of South Africa. It encompasses the Kruger National Park as well as other national and provincial nature reserves such as the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve.

R4,395 for the Prestige Set (All 4 sterling-silver colour coins)

R1,195 for the R10 Purple-Crested Turaco (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R5 African Flame Lily (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R10 Southern Yellow-Billed Hornbill (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R5 Impala Lily (sterling-silver)

2018 Waterberg Biosphere Reserve Colour coins

These 2018 coins are in celebration of the Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, situated in the Bushveld district in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Here are their 2022 prices.

R4,395 for the Prestige Set (All 4 sterling-silver colour coins)

R1,195 for the R10 White-backed Night-Heron (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R5 Grass Crinum (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R10 Yellow-throated Sandgrouse (sterling-silver)

R1,195 for the R5 Orange Tritonia (sterling-silver)

2017 Sterling Silver Colour coins

These are the prices for the sterling-silver category.

Colour Coins Prestige Set (4 1oz) - R4,395

R5 Starfish Lily (1oz) - R 1,195

R10 Caspian Tern (1oz) - R 1,195

R10 Blue Crane (1oz) - R 1,195

R5 Yellow Wine Cup (1oz) - R 1,195

2019: Cradle of Humankind: Hominids

Every coin in the Hominids series tells the story of the origin of humans and South Africa as the birthplace of humankind. Here is a look at the current prices for coins in this series.

R33,995 for the R100, 1oz, 24ct gold

R17,995 for the R50, 1/2oz, 24ct gold

R8,995 for the R20, 1/4oz, 24ct gold

R4,495 for the R10, 1/10oz, 24ct gold

R2,495 for the R5, 1/20oz, 24ct gold

R64,995 for the Prestige Set (5 pieces)

R34,995 for the Launch Set

Natura: Paleontology coins

Some extremely rare old South African coins. Photo: @hgminvestments

Source: UGC

The South African mint unveiled the Paleontology Collection in 24 carat gold. The collection brings to life the crocodiles, pterosaurs, dinosaurs and birds or the ruling reptiles that roamed and soared freely in Southern Africa around 200 million years ago.

2020 Natura - Palaeontology Archosarus: The rise of the Dinosaurs R25, 1oz, Fine-Silver: R595

2019 Natura - Palaeontology Archosarus: The rise of the Dinosaurs R25, 1oz, Fine-Silver: R595

2018 Natura: Paleontology

Here are the different coins under the 2018 series and their corresponding prices.

R64,995 for the Prestige Set (5 pieces)

R34,995 for the Launch Set

R33,995 for the R100, 1oz, 24ct gold

R17,995 for the R50, 1/2oz, 24ct gold

R8,995 for the R20, 1/4oz, 24ct gold

R4,495 for the R10, 1/10oz, 24ct gold

R2,495 for the R5, 1/20oz, 24ct gold

2019 Protea: Life of a Legend: Nelson Mandela Legacy

The South African Mint produces Protea coins in two different sizes, one ounce and tenth ounce, to commemorate South Africa’s rich history. Here are the prices for the 2019 Protea: Life of a Legend: Nelson Mandela Legacy coins.

R35,995 for the Prestige Set

R42,495 for the Launch Set

R33,995 for the R25,( 1oz, 24ct Gold)

R4,495 for the R5 (1/10oz, 24ct Gold)

R445 for the R1 (uncirculated, Sterling-Silver)

R545 for the R1 (Proof, Sterling-Silver)

2018 Protea: Life of a legend: Robben Island

These are the prices of the different Protea: Life of a Legend (Robben Island):

R42,495 for the Launch set

R35,995 for the Prestige Set

R33,995 for the R25 (1oz, 24ct gold)

R4,495 for the R5 (1/10oz, 24ct gold)

R545 for the R1 (proof quality, sterling-silver)

R445 for the R1 (uncirculated, sterling-silver)

2020 Crown and Tickey - South African Inventions: Retinal Cryoprobe

These coins were minted to commemorate the 2020 World Sight Day (WSD). The South African Mint honoured the retinal cryoprobe with the 2020 crown and tickey coin set. Here are the current prices for the coins.

R2 (Crown, sterling silver) for R995

2 1/2c (Tickey, Sterling Silver) for R395

Set (R2 Crown, 2 1/2c Sterling Silver) for R3,695

2019 R2 Crown & Tickey South African Inventions: Polymer Putty

These are the prices of the different South African Inventions: Polymer Putty (Moon Landing) category:

R2 (Crown, sterling silver) for R995

2 1/2c (Tickey, sterling silver) for R395

Set (R2 Crown, 2 1/2c Sterling Silver) for R3,695

KR 1oz Proof Ag999 + 1oz Silver Crown Proof Ag925 for R1,995

2018 South African Inventions Computed Tomography (CAT Scan) coins

These are the rates of the CAT Scan coin category:

R2 CAT Scan for R995

2 1/2 c Tickey for R395

Set (R2 crown, 2½c sterling silver) for R3,695

2017 R2 Crown & Tickey - South African Inventions

These are the rates of the 2017 South African Inventions coins.

The R2 (Crown, sterling-silver) for R995

The 2 1/2c (Tickey, sterling-silver) for R395

The Set (R2 crown, 2½c sterling-silver) for R3,695

2018 R1 GOLD

The R1 (1/10oz, 24ct gold) coin goes for R4,495.

2018 UNESCO Waterberg Biosphere Reserve

A photo of 1 rand coins. Photo: @garyvahl

Source: UGC

These are the rates of the different UNESCO Man and biosphere: Waterberg Biosphere Reserve coins.

R995 for the R2 (sterling silver) Cape Griffon (vulture)

R995 for theR2 (sterling silver) Kudu

R8,995 for the R2 (1/4oz, 24ct gold) Rhino and her calf

R8,995 for the R2 (1/4oz, 24ct gold) San Rock Art

R18,995 for the Full Set: Two R2 (1/4oz, 24ct gold) and two R2 (sterling silver)

What is the most expensive SA coin?

At R240,000, the 2017 Krugerrand 5oz (22ct gold) tops the South African coins value list.

The SA coins price list 2022 is a reflection of how lucrative the collectable coin market can be. While notes and paperless money are all the rage nowadays, collectable coins still represent a highly valuable market.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on in making decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Top 30 most valuable baseball cards and their market prices

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the most valuable baseball cards and their current market prices. Baseball cards containing images of world-famous players are quite valuable in the collectables market. These cards have also been known to be quite rare, making them all the pricier.

Which are the most expensive of these cards, and which famous baseball players appear on their faces? Read on to find out.

Source: Briefly News