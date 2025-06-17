Former Bafana Bafana star Matthew Booth and his girlfriend Bongani Mthombeni recently shared a photo that sparked widespread reactions on social media

The couple’s relationship has been controversial, especially following a publicised “cheesecake scandal” in 2022 involving Booth’s then-wife

Fans remain divided, with some expressing support for their happiness while others continue to criticise the couple publicly

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth and his girlfriend Bongani Mthombeni recently shared a photo of themselves on X, triggering a wave of mixed reactions from netizens. While some praised the couple’s happiness, others responded with sharp criticism, reflecting the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship.

“Proof That Cheaters Always Win” : Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni’s Photo Divides South Africa

Public opinion divided

The recent photo posted by Booth and Mthombeni shows a couple seemingly unbothered by criticism. While some celebrate their bond and resilience, others remain sceptical. Their story highlights the complexities of love, forgiveness, and public scrutiny in personal relationships.

Controversy surrounding the couple

Despite Booth’s impressive career, his personal life has frequently drawn public attention. His relationship with Bongani Mthombeni became the centre of intense media scrutiny following the 2022 “cheesecake scandal,” when Booth’s then-wife accused Mthombeni of being involved in an affair. The incident sparked widespread backlash, with Bongani enduring significant online harassment. Still, the couple has remained united, openly sharing their journey and co-founding a youth empowerment initiative focused on sports.

Netizen reactions

Pamela:

“Smile sa Rre wa teng 😭”

Sambo Mlahleki:

“Wait till the end... Cup Cake‼️”

Lekoloana:

“He likes them dark 🍫”

Landowner:

“Those hands really confirm her name.”

Oddete:

“HATE! THEM! SO! MUCH! Angifuni nokungasho 😭😭😭”

The guy:

“They must be arrested”

Bhuti:

“Lapho we all wanted karma to do her magic but it looks like they're thriving. Goes to show ukuthi life isn't a Nigerian movie”

Ndivhuwo M:

“They look like a happy couple”

Menzi:

“Karma is a myth”

Sima:

“My ex lasting with the woman he cheated on me with would not sit well with me 😭”

Nyoona:

“Proof that cheaters always win🤓”

Matthew Booth: A career in football

Matthew Booth is a celebrated figure in South African football. His career as a towering centre-back spanned clubs including Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. Internationally, he earned over 50 caps for Bafana Bafana, featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and representing South Africa at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Known for his leadership and calm on-field presence, Booth remains one of the country’s most respected football legends.

