Makazole Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha DeSousa, went makeup-free in a viral photo that stunned Mzansi with her confidence and natural charm

Netizens reacted to the image with admiration and humour, praising her bare-faced look and calling her “uniquely beautiful” and a “well-dressed King’s Queen"

The rare glimpse into Mapimpi’s personal life warmed hearts, with many fans commending both Sasha’s elegance and Mapimpi’s choice of a partner

Sasha DeSousa, the wife of Springboks rugby star Makazole Mapimpi, is making waves online after sharing a fresh-faced, makeup-free photo that left Mzansi stunned by her natural beauty. The 33-year-old, who largely keeps a low public profile, confidently revealed her bare face in a candid snap, and fans couldn’t help but shower her with praise.

Sasha DeSousa stuns Mzansi with her natural look Image: Makazole and Sasha DeSousa

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Sasha's no-makeup look

DeSousa's latest image quickly went viral, with thousands reacting across social media platforms. The response has been a mixture of admiration, humour, and sincere compliments, proving just how much South Africans appreciate authenticity and elegance.

Here’s a look at some of the standout reactions:

Siya SA:

"Wamuhle usisi. ❤️"

The Governor:

"Chipi"

President:

"Yay wena chomi are you out of prison? Open space mani 😂"

Thando:

"Pretty but looks like a stud"

Thabo:

"Oh she's beautiful 😍"

Sdumo:

"Our brother chose well"

Eddie:

"She's beautiful"

Bra Lerumo:

"She's uniquely beautiful"

Dineo:

"Beautiful"

Public applauds her confidence

Many of the comments highlighted DeSousa’s confidence, with users praising her for embracing her natural look in a world often dominated by filters and cosmetics. Some even pointed out how refreshing it is to see public figures and their partners being unapologetically real.

A loved and admired couple

Mapimpi, known for his humility and powerful performances on the rugby field, has rarely spoken publicly about his personal life. However, this glimpse into his private world has only boosted the couple’s popularity, with fans commending his taste and celebrating Sasha for her effortless charm.

As the image continues to circulate, it’s clear that Sasha DeSousa has earned admiration not just as a Springbok WAG, but as a symbol of authenticity and self-love.

Mapimpi continues to turn heads with his stylish looks and confidence, earning praise as one of South Africa’s best-dressed athletes Image: Makazole

Source: Instagram

Mapimpi shows off luxury ride and style

Adding to the buzz around his personal life, Makazole Mapimpi recently flaunted his R2.8 million Mercedes-AMG Benz in a stylish Instagram post that quickly caught fans’ attention. Paired with a sharp, tailored outfit, the rugby star’s effortless fashion sense was widely praised, with followers calling him a “fashion killer” and applauding his impeccable wardrobe.

Makazole Mapimpi solidifies status as South Africa’s fashion icon

Known for frequently sharing his stylish outfits and glimpses of his lavish lifestyle on social media, Mapimpi continues to impress fans with his impeccable taste and confident style. South Africans flooded the comments, praising his “best drip in town” and calling him the country’s most stylish athlete.

Rachel flaunts R1.9m car while taking Siya's sister to a matric ball

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi showcased her luxury car on social media as she took Siya Kolisi's sister to her matric ball.

The South African businesswoman's car that was featured in the video, is estimated to be worth R1.9 million.

