Springbok rugby player Makazole Mapimpi showed off his fashion taste and decked-out closet in a clip posted on Instagram

The well-known athlete tends to run to the socials to show off his fresh drip and the lifestyle he tends to live

South Africans applauded his sense of style and some called him the best-dressed athlete in the country

Makazole Mapimpi wowed Mzansi with his fashion sense. Images: makazoli

Springbok rugby player Makazole Mapimpi stunned South Africans with his latest outfit and a peak into his closet. It shows rows and rows of clothes neatly folded, with suits in the lower spaces.

Living the high life

Makazole Mapimpi posted the clip on Instagram where he initially showed off his outfit, only for netizens to be distracted by how massive his wardrobe is. It's so luxurious that it even has a section just to hold his many ties.

See the post below:

Drip to die for

A look at the rest of the rugby star's Instagram page shows that he's no stranger to fashion. Several posts show the man rocking fresh clothes and showing off his rather lavish lifestyle. Of course, there's a thirst trap here and there.

The Springbok player likes to show off his stunning lifestyle. Images: @Makazoli

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the drip. Read the comments below:

@michaelhilhorst said:

"Best drip in town 🙌"

@verybuhle mentioned:

"I'm here for the ‘fit 🔥"

@nwabisa_too commented:

"Your team should get you to a fashion week. Front row of Tom Ford or Louis Vuitton Menswear."

@billz_263 shared:

"The most stylish athlete in sa🚀🚀"

@je_nai_pas_soif posted:

"Style king, Springbok legend 🙌🔥❤️"

@marlena_kovacs noted:

"Looking good as usual champ ❤️"

@pummie_mtshemla said:

"I stan a well dressed King with a Beautiful Queen🙌🏾"

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, has dropped a reaction after former Proteas player JP Duminy and his partner Sue announced that they've decided to end their marriage.

