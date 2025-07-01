A Free State woman found a clever solution to watch vlogs while doing dishes by using her Hisense fridge's reflective glass door as a makeshift screen for her 70-inch Google TV

The accounting tutor from Botshabelo shared her discovery that the black glass door on her single-door fridge perfectly reflects what's playing on her television in the other room

Viewers were divided by the viral video, with over 1900 reactions, as some found it hilarious while others questioned why this was considered an accomplishment worth bragging about

A woman shared a funny video showing how she gets to watch TV while doing dishes. Images: @boitumelo.mhlafu.50

A Free State woman has found the perfect solution for multitasking in the kitchen after discovering she can watch TV using her fridge as a reflective screen.

Content creator @boitumelo.mhlafu.50, an accounting and economics tutor from Botshabelo who also runs Boity M Glam, shared her clever hack that went viral with over 1900 reactions.

In the video, she explains her problem:

"Guys, I'm doing dishes and I wanna watch vlogs when I'm doing dishes, but I can't go to the other room, so guess what, I am watching this vlog that's playing on my 70-inch Google TV. But ask me where I'm watching, just ask where I'm watching... On my fridge!" She then bursts into laughter at her ingenuity.

The woman's solution works because she owns a Hisense single-door fridge with a black glass door that's highly reflective. The positioning of her kitchen allows her to see what's playing on her 70-inch Google TV in the other room by looking at the reflection on her fridge door while washing dishes.

This creative approach means she never has to miss her favourite vlogs or videos while doing household chores. The setup essentially turns her fridge into a makeshift projector screen, allowing her to multitask without leaving the kitchen or pausing her entertainment.

A woman shared a video showing how she gets to watch videos while doing the dishes. Images: @boitumelo.mhlafu.50

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

The video sparked diverse reactions from South Africans who had different opinions about her creative solution:

@Lindiwe Makhoana joked:

"Nice life problems skart."

@Dieketseng Ahnastacia Sobashe laughed:

"Projector sana😂❤️"

@Tloane Lawrence Matladi teased:

"You think we are from KZN, that mirror section the TV and stand, it's opposite the TV."

@King Jinjo admitted confusion:

"Brahh, I thought the fridge was the 70 inch Google TV."

@Vicky Eugene Mdluli praised:

"Clever girl... Most ppl won't get it 💯🤣"

Vlog addiction drives creative solutions

According to Medium, daily vlogs have become incredibly addictive for viewers who develop habits around watching their favourite creators. People often wait for specific upload times and feel the need to watch new content immediately, creating a daily routine that's hard to break.

The addiction stems from several factors, including relatable content, parasocial relationships with creators, fear of missing out, and the dopamine release that comes from regular new content. This explains why the woman was so determined to find a way to watch vlogs even while doing mundane tasks like washing dishes.

Many people now structure their entire day around consuming video content, making solutions like using a fridge as a screen seem perfectly reasonable to fellow vlog addicts who understand the struggle of wanting constant entertainment.

