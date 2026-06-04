An American tourist has left social media users in awe after sharing a breathtaking room tour of her accommodation at Lukimbi Safari Lodge in South Africa

The viral TikTok video showcases a magnificent, spacious cabin complete with a private lounge, a scenic bathtub, an outdoor shower, and a large wooden deck

Viewers flooded the comments section to praise the luxury lodging, with many declaring that nothing on earth compares to an African sunrise

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An international tourist shares her luxury accommodation experience at a premier South African safari lodge. Image: @know_won

Source: TikTok

A captivating video showcasing South Africa's world-class safari hospitality has gone viral on social media. Shared on TikTok by user @know_won on 2 June 2026, the clip documents an American tourist's unforgettable stay at the Lukimbi Safari Lodge, nestled inside the iconic Kruger National Park.

The video opens with the traveller giving a comprehensive walkthrough of her assigned cabin, labelled as room number six. Walking along a winding wooden pathway surrounded by lush bushveld, she steps inside a massive, beautifully decorated suite featuring a large draped bed and a comfortable, sunlit lounge area.

The tour moves into an expansive bathroom that boasts a bathtub positioned directly in front of a wide panoramic window. From the tub, guests can enjoy a view of the wild landscape, with TikTok user @know_won noting that wild animals can be spotted wandering past at any time of the day. The cabin’s design blends luxury with nature, featuring a secondary private balcony attached to the bathroom and an enclosed outdoor shower area.

Kruger National Park celebrates a century of wildlife conservation

The viral look inside the Kruger National Park's accommodation comes at a historic milestone for the world-renowned reserve. The park recently marked its centenary celebration, honouring 100 years since the National Parks Act was officially passed in 1926 to protect the region's diverse ecosystem. Over the past century, the park has evolved from a pioneering conservational experiment into a global tourism powerhouse, drawing millions of international travellers to South Africa to witness its preserved wildlife and pristine landscapes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the safari lodge’s beauty

The video tour attracted enthusiastic feedback from many social media users who were impressed by the breathtaking cabin. Many agreed that the Kruger National Park boasts some of the most gorgeous lodges in SA, with some calling the private cabin magnificent. Others were completely captivated by the scenery, stating that nothing compares to the beauty of an African sunrise and sunset.

User @Theviceversa_boss commented:

"You should have taken an excursion to Acornhoek. Very interesting place to learn the local culture, then off to Hoedspruit to the Blyde River Canyon(3rd largest and ONLY green canyon in the world)."

User @Mrs Loubser shared:

"Nothing quite compares to an African sunrise or sunset."

User @kay1919kay added:

"Magnificent."

User @Afrocrown.muse (Nontobeko) commented:

"They lied; I was waiting to see how the lodge at Kruger National Park was going to beat the One & Only hotel in Cape Town. Do enjoy your stay."

User @MEC Ntombi🇿🇦Nkosi shared:

"I have been in Kruger National Park since last week, and it is such a gorgeous place. The sunset was to die for. Do enjoy and welcome to SA."

User @kere_kemmatengauds said:

"Awesome🥰."

3 Brief News articles about Kruger National Park

Minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, unveiled a special plaque celebrating the Kruger National Park's 100 years, alongside SANParks board members, leadership, and members of the public.

A local conservation organisation issued an urgent plea to the public not to abandon the Kruger National Park following the tragic murders of two tourists.

A tourist visiting the Kruger National Park was fined R2,500 for stepping out of his car on a lion sighting, when he was aware of the park's safety rules.

Source: Briefly News