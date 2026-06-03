An Afrikaner couple has shared their moving journey after relocating from South Africa to Texas, USA, under a refugee programme

In a video shared on their Facebook account, the mother gave a tour of their spacious new apartment, which serves as the family's starting point in America

The clip drew widespread attention from social media users, who reminded the couple that they were living other people’s dreams and sent well-wishes

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An Afrikaner family excitedly documents their first steps after relocating to a new home in Texas. Image: Die Bothma's in Texas

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner family has given viewers a glimpse into their fresh start in the United States after moving through a refugee resettlement initiative. Sharing their milestone on their Facebook account, Die Bothma’s in Texas, the married couple documented their arrival at their new home in Texas alongside their two children.

The video, uploaded on 3 May 2026, captured the raw excitement of their first moments in the state. The mother gave her online followers a walkthrough of their second-floor, newly allocated apartment, showing the space that is set to become their long-term family norm. The virtual tour showed off a spacious apartment, which the Facebook users Die Bothma’s in Texas had just entered with nothing but their essential travel luggage and no furniture.

The family loves the Texas apartment

The walkthrough began in a massive kitchen completed with modern appliances. Moving further into her home, the mother showcased a grand lounge area that connects directly to the master bedroom. She acknowledged the main room's generous proportions, pointing out an expansive closet space large enough to accommodate their clothes. The layout also features a large family bathroom shared between the parents and their two children, who also have access to a decent-sized bedroom. To conclude the tour, she stepped out onto the apartment's private balcony, which overlooked a quiet and peaceful Texas neighbourhood.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Local viewers wish the family well in the US

The virtual tour attracted a wave of positive comments, with many viewers complimenting the apartment's impressive size and overall beauty. Some followers expressed a touch of good-natured envy, stating that the family is living the dream. Others wished the Bothma family a happy new life in the United States and asked the couple to keep posting more videos of their life abroad.

Viewers wished the Afrikaner family a great stay in the US. Image: Die Bothma's in Texas

Source: Facebook

User @Noleen Rubin said:

"So glad for you. Please keep us posted, it looks very interesting."

User @Eurika van Dyk shared:

"This is very cute, you guys! God's richest blessings to you! Nice canvas in your own nestie, without theft ring, lol! Thank you, dear Lord!"

User @Dawn Foy commented:

"Welcome to the USA! It will be hard at times, but hang in there, you won't be sorry."

User @Dorie van Heerden added:

"Good luck and enjoy your new life there."

User @Fiona A Markgraaff shared:

"Then you're off to an excellent start, you're blessed."

User @Maureen Van Zyl Bruwer said:

"Congratulations on this amazing milestone! You're truly living the dream."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in the US

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News