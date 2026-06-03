Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen recently took to social media to share a sweet, emotional video montage expressing how much she is missing her husband, Peet

This romantic update comes shortly after the controversial power couple made major headlines after being arrested in America for grand theft robbery, with Mel later being deported back to South Africa

Despite their legal woes and seemingly endless scandals, the Viljoens remain a united front and continue to support one another through the public scrutiny

Mel Viljoen dedicated an emotional Instagram post to her husband, Peet. Image: peteviljoen

Source: Instagram

South African reality television personality and businesswoman Melany "Mel" Viljoen has taken to social media to share a rare, vulnerable glimpse into her personal life. The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star posted a deeply emotional video montage dedicated to her husband, Peet Viljoen, letting her followers know just how much she is struggling with their current separation.

The post, which was shared on the controversial star's Instagram story on 3 June 2026, features a collection of photos of Peet alongside cherished snaps of the couple’s moments together. Accompanying the video was a heartbreakingly brief caption from Mel, "I miss you so much," followed by a crying emoji.

Mel Viljoen shared a video montage of her moments with her husband, Peet, whom she misses. Image: peteviljoen

Source: Instagram

The public display of affection comes at a tumultuous time for the infamous power couple, who have dominated national headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons over the past few weeks. The Viljoens were recently arrested in the United States for their alleged involvement in an organised supermarket retail theft scheme, which authorities classified as grand theft robbery.

While the shocking nature of the arrests has left many South Africans entertained, it has also highlighted the couple's intense loyalty to one another. Despite their constant legal troubles and the relentless public scrutiny, Mel and Peet have consistently maintained a united front, fiercely supporting each other through every evolving scandal.

However, their latest legal battle has thrown a massive wrench into their marriage, forcing a physical separation between the two. Following their arrest, Mel was ultimately granted a voluntary departure from the United States, allowing her to return home to South Africa. Unfortunately for the couple, Peet was not as lucky.

While Mel adjusts to being back in Mzansi, her husband remains locked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in the United States, where he is currently awaiting further immigration proceedings and potential deportation to be reunited with his wife once again.

See Mel Viljoen's post below.

Mel Viljoen wrote a touching tribute to her husband, Peet. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen shared an emotional tribute to Peet, who remains in custody in America. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen claims she is "still a millionaire"

Breaking her silence on the harrowing ordeal, Mel recently spoke out about the reality of her time behind bars in America. She described the harsh, unforgiving conditions of the US detention facilities, a stark contrast from the glitz and glamour she usually portrays.

Despite her recent time behind bars, she remains confident about her wealth and her future. Briefly News reported on the reality star's bold claims that, despite the American experience, she is still very much a millionaire.

Showing the same resilient spirit that made her a household name, Mel has made it clear that she has no intention of staying down. She firmly declared her plans to completely rebuild her life and her business empire right here in Mzansi—and she is simply waiting for Peet to be released so they can do it together.

Zoe Mthiyane speaks about relationship with Robert Marawa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zoe Mthiyane speaking about what led to the end of her relationship with Robert Marawa.

The former Generations actress recalled an incident that made her lose all respect for her baby daddy, saying there was no turning back from it.

Source: Briefly News